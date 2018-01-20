Lamma Island 南丫島闔家一日遊

The weather is getting warmer today which is suitable for outdoor activities. By the time my boy has finished his homework, it is already close to noon and probably we can’t go to places farther away. In this case, we decided to have a short trip in one of the outlying islands nearby – the Lamma Island.

今天氣温稍為回暖，正好適合郊遊。早上小朋友做好功課後，已差不多到了中午，心想：遠的地方去不到，不如就往鄰近的南丫島走一轉吧。

To visit the Lamma Island, you have to take the Hong Kong Kowloon Ferry (HKKF) from Pier Number 4 in Central. Along the footbridge to the pier, there were a lot of people. Some of them went to join the Vintage car show near the Government Post Office while others hurrying to the Hong Kong Observation Wheel and the AIA Vitality Park.

要到南丫島，可在中環4號碼頭乘搭渡輪。從天橋走往碼頭的路上擠滿遊人，有些到郵政總局旁參觀老爺車展，有的趕著去玩嘉年華，好不熱鬧。

Vintage Car Show 老爺車展覽



The Hong Kong Observation Wheel & AIA Vitality Park 中環摩天輪、AIA Vitality公園



There are two ferry piers in the Lamma Island providing public transportation services. Most visitors would like to go to Yue Shue Wan, but if you are targeted for sea-foods, you probably would go straight to Sok Kwu Wan on the other side of the Island. No matter which one you preferred, it won’t take more than 40 minutes. As my boy loved hiking more than sea-foods, we boarded the ferry to Yue Shue Wan and have Sok Kwu Wan as our hiking destination.

南丫島有兩個碼頭提供對外交通，大部分遊人都會選擇往榕樹灣。但假若你唯一目的是吃海鮮的話，則會直接到索罟灣。無論是那一個碼頭，船程也不超過四十分鐘。我家小朋友喜愛行山多於海鮮美食，所以我們選擇了由榕樹灣出發，沿山路走往索罟灣。

When we arrived at Yue Shue Wan, it is already crowded with families, overseas tourists with hiking leaflets in their hands and even groups of mainland tourists. To save time, we just have a quick lunch at the famous Ngau Kee Cafe.

今天遊人眾多，有一家大小的本地行山者，亦有手執旅遊行山小册子的外國遊客，更有一團團的國內人仕，擠得水洩不通。為免排隊等候，先在牛記茶餐室來個簡單午飯。

Western “Four Treasury Rice” at Ngau Kee Tea Restaurant 牛記茶餐室的西式四寶飯



If you are those laid-back type of persons and would prefer a more relaxed afternoon, you may walk to the other side of the Yue Shue Wan Main street near the Tin Hau temple. There are a number of cafes, shops where you can read and enjoy a wonderful tea-time under the exotic culture of the Lamma Island.

如果你想放慢腳步，好好地享受一個悠閒下午的話，你可沿榕樹灣大街走多一點到近天后廟傍的數間小店，茶座，看看書，吃個下午茶，細味南丫島的異國風情。

Bookworm Cafe 南島書蟲



The Waterfront Restaurant & Bar 海灣餐廳



Along the Yue Shue Wan Village, you can go to the Hung Shing Yeh Bay Beach or visit the one and only one Wind turbine power station in Hong Kong – The Lamma Winds.

沿著榕樹灣村路，可走到洪聖爺灣及全香港唯一的風力發電站 – 風采發電站。

A lovely handmade road sign 精緻的手工路標



Lamma Winds began its production in early 2006. With its extremely low capacity, the wind turbine is considered as an experimental project only. Since my boy had been there a number of times, we decided to skip it today.

風采發電站於2006年初正式量產，發電量極低，是一個試驗性的計劃。由於小朋友以往已多次參觀，今天決定不走上去了。

Within 10 to 15 minutes along the Lamma Island Family Walk, we reached the Hung Shing Yeh Bay Beach. Walking across the beach and towards the hill, you will then have a wonderful view of the Lantau Island as well as the South China Sea.

沿著島上的家樂徑句前走，很快便到達洪聖爺。越過沙灘，朝山上走便可一覧大嶼山及南中國海瞭闊的風光。

Concerto Inn along the Hung Shing Yeh Beach 洪聖爺泳灘傍Concerto Inn



Hung Shing Yeh Bay Beach 洪聖爺灣泳灘



Lamma Island Power Plant 南丫島發電廠



Stunning view of Lantau Island and the South China Sea 大嶼山及南中國海瞭闊的風光



My boy was so energetic that within another 30 minutes of walk, our destination – Sok Kwu Wan came to sight.

小朋友精力充沛，不用半小時便可越過山嶺，看到今天的目的地 – 索罟灣。

Sok Kwu Wan 索罟灣



Family Walk near Cave Kamikaze 神風洞海傍



Just like the one at Yue Shue Wan, the Tin Hau temple at Sok Kwu Wan provides the protection to this old fishing village.

索罟灣的天后古廟，也和榕樹灣的那座一様，為漁民帶來保護。

Tin Hau Temple at Sok Kwu Wan 索罟灣天后古廟



Most of the tourists, hikers will enjoy famous sea-foods at Sok Kwu Wan. For me, traditional local snacks like the “Steamed Brown Sugar Rice Cup Cakes with Red Beans” is my cup of tea. Freshly steamed, hot, so touching and delicious that I wanna cry.

大家來到索罟灣，一定會品嚐馳名的海鮮美食。而我則只鍾情傳統地方小吃 – 黃糖紅荳缽仔糕。剛剛蒸好，熱騰騰，好味得令人感動流淚。

Traditional Steamed Brown Sugar Rice Cup Cake with Red Beans 傳統黃糖紅荳缽仔糕



Sok Kwu Wan Ferry Pier 索罟渡輪碼頭



As we have just missed the ferry and the next one will arrive one hour later, we decided to take a brief walk along the Mo Tat Wan. After some up-and-down walk, the southern part of the Hong Kong Island appeared right before us. Even the Abyss of the Ocean Park could be clearly seen under bright sunlight.

由於剛錯過船期，下一班要於個多小時才到達，決定往模達灣方向走一會。在一段上下坡後，香港南區景緻盡入眼簾。海洋公園南朗山上的機動遊戲也清楚可見。

View of the Southern Hong Kong Island from Mo Tat Wan 模達淌灣遠眺香港島南區景色



Back to the pier, a lot of the people were already waiting for the 5:35pm ferry. Since the next ferry will only come two hours later, a large number of people shortly arrived and making the pier extremely crowded. Luckily, all of them were in good order and quietly queued up for the ferry.

回到碼頭，已有很多人在排隊等候5:35pm的渡輪。由於再下一班的船需要多等兩小時，不一會便再多了一倍以上趕著回家的人，令碼頭異常擠擁。可幸的是大家都很有秩序，耐心靜待渡輪。

Queue up for the ferry 排隊靜候渡輪



I took a short break on the ferry and looking around at the people around me. They all looked happy and possibly they enjoyed their wonderful trip in the Lamma Island. I also felt blessed having such a happy moment with my family today.

Within 40 minutes, we arrived at the Central Ferry pier.

船上稍作休息，細看其他遊人喜怳的神情，相信對今天南丫島行程一定是很滿意了，而我也很慶幸和家人渡過愉快的一天。

不用四十分鐘，我們又返回市區鬧市。

Central under evening sunlight 黃昏的中環



Finally, let’s have another look of the Hong Kong Observation Wheel as the end of our Lamma Island trip.

最後，我也用黃昏下的摩天輪為今天的旅程作一個完美的終結。

A different look of the Hong Kong Observation Wheel 不一樣的中環摩天輪

