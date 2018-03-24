DIY Bike RackCycling

Build Your Own Bicycle Rack

By on ( 3 Comments )

I carried two bikes in my car taking up half of the seats. This looks good to me as I can ride whenever I want and save valuable space at home. The downside is some inconvenience in case I need to carry more passengers.

One Road Bike & One MTB in my 7-seat people carrier
One Road Bike & One MTB in my 7-seat people carrier

You may wonder why I didn’t use external car mount.

Like most of the people in Hong Kong, I live in flat and don’t have the luxury to have my own garage to keep my bikes in a safe place. External car rack for storage is not an option to me.

I plan to put them back at home but due to the limited spaces, I have to work out a space efficient bike storage solution.

Well, every successful project starts with a good project plan, here is mine:

Objectives:

  • Utilise off-the-shelf rack or storage system to minimise the building work
  • Re-use existing materials whenever possible
  • Equip with flexibility in future expansion to carry more bikes 🤣

Draft design:

Draft design for the DIY Bike Rack
Draft design for the DIY Bike Rack

Building Works

After some research works, I have selected the Ikea IVAR Storage System and the Shimano PRO bicycle Wall Hook as the basic building blocks.

Ikea IVAR Storage Rack
Ikea IVAR Storage Rack
Shimano PRO Bicycle Wall Hook
Shimano PRO Bicycle Wall Hook

To fix the wall hooks to the IVAR storage rack, some customisation is required. Here the re-use of wooden boards left over from an old Ikea MALM chest comes into play.

Customised bike mounting board
Customised bike mounting board
Assembled Bike Wall Hooks (Old and new version)
Assembled Bike Wall Hooks (Old and new version)

With few hours of hard work, my DIY bike rack is ready for use.

DIY Bike Rack ready for the fine-tuning
DIY Bike Rack ready for the fine-tuning
DIY Bike Rack ready with one Road Bike
DIY Bike Rack ready with one Road Bike
DIY Bike Rack with both Road Bike & MTB mounted
DIY Bike Rack with both Road Bike & MTB mounted
DIY Bike Rack - Side view
DIY Bike Rack – Side view
DIY Bike Rack - Close-Up view
DIY Bike Rack – Close-Up view

By the way, looks like I can add the third wall hook … 🤣

