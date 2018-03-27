Hong Kong Cycling Routes Collection – FoTan to Sheung Shui

The third of the series is “FoTan to Sheung Shui“.

Background information:

Route Name FoTan / Sheung Shui Background This bike path is an extension of the bike path from FoTan to Taipo Waterfront Park. The new extension is linking Taipo to Fanling and was formally released in early 2014. Distance 23 Kilometers Starting point FoTan Railway Station End point Sheung Shui Wai Point of Interest Tai Wo, Fanling Highway, Fanling, Sheung Shui View (1 to 5 👍; with 5 for the most stunning view) 👍👍 Difficulty (1 to 5 💪🏼; with 5 is most difficult) 💪🏼 Support facilities Food & Drinks Lots of local cafes, restaurants in Taipo and Sheung Shui Toilets Public toilets along the Tai Wo Service Road East and Sheung Shui

This is also my fourth ride of the 2018 Cycle Life Challenge that took place on 25 March 2018.

Actual Ride

Today’s ride is also a group ride with a total of 12 riders. They are mostly from the same team in the last ride, plus some other new happy faces.

Old and new happy faces

The initial part of today’s ride shares the same bike path from FoTan to Taipo Waterfront Park. Instead of continuing the ride to the Taipo Waterfront Park, we change our direction and ride along the Lam Tsuen River towards the Taipo city area and Tai Wo Estate.

Bike path towards Mui Shu Hang Road

Unlike the last two routes we have taken, the new extension to Fanling is built along the Fanling Highway and the East Railway line linking Taipo to Fanling. It was formally released to public in early 2014 and cyclists can ride to Fanling without going through those villages along the highway. However, due to new tunnel and highway construction projects, the bike path has undergone several restructuring works in the past few years.

This extension is also part of the 82 Kilometer Super Cycle Track linking the Western part to the Eastern part of the New Territories as proposed by the local government date back in 2008. The Super Cycle Track is supposed to be opened to service in 2014 but subject to a number of land usage and construction issues, the project has been delayed for a very long time and we still don’t know when it will be finished.

Bike path next to the Fanling Highway

Along the extension, there are several footbridges built across the East Railway track. Instead of having just concrete steps, these footbridges are specially paved that pedestrians can walk or ride (with bicycle or scooters) up and down the bridges. Cyclists normally called them “Wave Bridge” or “波浪橋” in Cantonese.

“Wave Bridge” near Tai Wo Service Road East

Here you can have a full view of the Fanling Highway (on the left), East Railway track (middle) and the bike path along the extension on the right.

Hong Kong East Rail next to Tai Wo Service Road East

Bike path along Tai Wo Service Road East

Keep up the pace our sweet ladies.

Bike path along Tai Wo Service Road East near Fanling

Bike path along Tai Wo Service Road East near Fanling

I think my buddy is really hungry and he is sprinting to Fanling.

Sprinting along Tai Wo Service Road East near Fanling

Within 15 minutes, we arrived in the Fanling rural area.

An old village brick house in the Fanling rural area waiting to be demolished

I love this part of the bike path as there are a lot of trees planted along the sides. A comfortable environment that shield you from the bright sunlight.

Bike path outside Policy Driving Training School next to Jockey Club Road

Our lunch at a small village canteen in Sheung Shui Wai.

Porkchop rice with egg at Sheung Shui Wai

Finally, treat from my friend that is really refreshing and full of energy!

Chocolate ice-cream, refreshing and full of energy

Summary for today’s ride.

3-D visualisation generated with Relive.