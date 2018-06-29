Baguette is one of the most difficult breads to make and ongoing practice is a must for beginners like me.
My oven is a small one which can’t handle the usual length of 65 cm, so I am going to make a short Baguette instead.
Short Baguette recipe:
The recipe I’m using will utilise the poolish method with the following ingredients.
|Ingredients
|Grams/ml
|Baker’s %
|Poolish
|Bread flour
|150
|94%
|Whole-wheat flour
|10
|6%
|Water
|160
|100%
|Instant yeast
|0.5
|0.3%
|Main dough
|Bread flour
|310
|66%
|Instant yeast
|2.5
|0.5%
|Salt
|9.5
|2%
|Diastatic malt powder
|2.5
|0.5%
|Water
|160
|34%
|Poolish
|320
|–
Preparation
Poolish
- Combine the poolish ingredients and let it ferment at room temperature for 15 hours (I made it the night before!)
Main Dough
- Mix all the ingredients
- Put the wet dough into an oiled storage box and let it autolyse for 30 minutes (This will ease the subsequent kneading works)
- With highly hydrated dough like this used for Baguette, I will use the “Stretch and Fold" method to build the required dough structure instead of the traditional kneading
- Let the folded dough to rest for 20 minutes
- Repeat steps 3 and 4 for four to six times
- Divide the dough into 3 pieces and shape them into balls
- Cover the dough and do a bench rest of 5 minutes
- Shape the dough into three short baguette and leave them for a final proof of 60 minutes or until double in size
- Score the dough before going into the oven
Baking
Pre-heat the oven to 240°C and lower the temperature to 230°C right after putting the dough inside the oven.
Bake for 20 minutes.
I should have a much deeper cut in the scoring work. The Baguette surface is not up to standard. 😫
The crum seems to be a little bit tight and not so airy!
Still there is plenty of room for improvement. 😀😀 💪💪
