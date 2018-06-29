Short Baguette

Baguette is one of the most difficult breads to make and ongoing practice is a must for beginners like me.

My oven is a small one which can’t handle the usual length of 65 cm, so I am going to make a short Baguette instead.

mynewchapterinlife 29 六月, 2018

Short Baguette recipe:

The recipe I’m using will utilise the poolish method with the following ingredients.

Ingredients Grams/ml Baker’s %
Poolish
  Bread flour 150 94%
  Whole-wheat flour 10 6%
  Water 160 100%
  Instant yeast 0.5 0.3%
Main dough
  Bread flour 310 66%
  Instant yeast 2.5 0.5%
  Salt 9.5 2%
  Diastatic malt powder 2.5 0.5%
  Water 160 34%
  Poolish 320
Ingredients of my short Baguette

Preparation

Poolish

  • Combine the poolish ingredients and let it ferment at room temperature for 15 hours (I made it the night before!)

Main Dough

  1. Mix all the ingredients
  2. Put the wet dough into an oiled storage box and let it autolyse for 30 minutes (This will ease the subsequent kneading works)
  3. With highly hydrated dough like this used for Baguette, I will use the “Stretch and Fold" method to build the required dough structure instead of the traditional kneading
  4. Let the folded dough to rest for 20 minutes
  5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 for four to six times
  6. Divide the dough into 3 pieces and shape them into balls
  7. Cover the dough and do a bench rest of 5 minutes
  8. Shape the dough into three short baguette and leave them for a final proof of 60 minutes or until double in size
  9. Score the dough before going into the oven

Baking

Pre-heat the oven to 240°C and lower the temperature to 230°C right after putting the dough inside the oven.

Bake for 20 minutes.

My short baguette

I should have a much deeper cut in the scoring work. The Baguette surface is not up to standard. 😫

Texture of my short Baguette

The crum seems to be a little bit tight and not so airy!

Still there is plenty of room for improvement. 😀😀 💪💪

發表者：mynewchapterinlife

A so call "Seasoned IT Professional" who has worked for over 26 years in the Information Technology / Financial industry. One day it came to mind that should I continue to work in a fast lane or take a break. Without any hesitation, I quit my job and start my new life.

