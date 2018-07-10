Hong Kong Cycling Routes Collection – FoTan to Sam Mun Tsai

Last Sunday’s weather was not very stable. A hot sunny day but with occasional thunderstorm moving across the region as advised by the Hong Kong Observatory.

Instead of taking a long endurance journey, the group opted to ride on a short relaxing trip to the old fishing village, Sam Mun Tsai.

mynewchapterinlife on July 10, 2018

Sam Mun Tsai

This bike route is part of my Hong Kong Cycling Routes Collection and also served as a participation in the Challenge of the Month for July of Cycle 365.

 

Sam Mun Tsai is located in the North-eastern part of the Taipo district. Adjcant to the Sam Mun Tsai village is Yim Tin Tsai and the Ma Shi Chau Geopark.

The Ma Shi Chau Geopark is part of the Ma Shi Chau Special Area and is well known for its rich geological features, fossils and nesting site for egrets. A place worth a separate visit.

Yim Tin Tsai and Ma Shi Chau Geopark

Yim Tin Tsai and Ma Shi Chau Geopark (Courtesy of HK UNESCO Global Geopark website)

Yim Tin Tsai (Top) and Ma Shi Chau with the tombolo in between

Yim Tin Tsai (Top) and Ma Shi Chau with the tombolo in between (Courtesy of HK UNESCO Global Geopark website)

 

The Ride to Sam Mun Tsai

The first part of the journey is similar to the bike route from FoTan to Tai Mei Tuk and you may click here for more details on that route.

To add some extra mileage, the group first rode along the Ma On Shan Promenade and switched back at the end of the Promenade.

For a further 16 Kilometers at the junction between the Ting Kok Road and the Sam Mun Tsai Road, turned right onto the Sam Mun Tsai Road.

Junction between Ting Kok Road and Sam Mun Tsai Road

Junction between Ting Kok Road and Sam Mun Tsai Road

 

Sam Mun Tsai Village

The traffic used to be light and within few minutes, the group arrived at Sam Mun Tsai village.

Sam Mun Tsai Village

Sam Mun Tsai Village

 

Weather condition continued to be good with lots of white clouds against a background of blue sky. Together with the excellent sea view, the group could not help but stop and taking photographs.

Sam Mun Tsai Road under bright sunlight

IMG_1746

Wow, what a cool pose!

IMG_1770

Value for money Rustic Lunch

We stopped and had our lunch at a local food stall in the village.

Simple, healthy and yet delicious lunch.

Simple and healthy rustic lunch

Ride to Plover Cove Main Dam

The group continued the journey to Tai Mei Tuk after lunch.

On the way back to Ting Kok Road along the Sam Mun Tsai Road, there is another Point of Interest, Sha Lan, that worth a visit.

 

To meet the “Challenge of the Month for July” of the Cycle 365 blog, I stopped and posed with the two sweet ladies at something old, something abandoned – the 82 years old “Yu Cheung Tong” at Ting Kok Road.

82 Years ago Yu Cheng Tong at Ting Kok Road

82 Years ago Yu Cheng Tong at Ting Kok Road

 

Within another few Kilometers, we finally arrived at the Plover Cove Main Dam.

Plover Cove Main DamShort rest at the Plover Cove Main DamAnother group shot at the Plover Cove Main Dam

 

Except for some light rain on our way along the Tolo Harbour, the overall weather condition remained good and we had a wonderful time.

 

Summary for the ride – 53 Kilometers

Cycling Route from FoTan to Sam Mun Tsai and Tai Mei Tuk

Cycling Route from FoTan to Sam Mun Tsai and Tai Mei Tuk

 

3-D visualisation generated with Relive

 

Route Information

Route Name FoTan / Sam Mun Tsai / Tai Mei Tuk (Plover Cover Main Dam)
Background The first part of the route to Sam Mun Tsai is the same as to Tai Mei Tuk. At the junction between Ting Kok Road and Sam Mun Tsai Road, turned right onto Sam Mun Tsai Road. Within few minutes, you will arrive at the Sam Mun Tsai village.

This is an extremely easy route. Except for some light climbing after passing the Taipo East Fire Station, the bike path is generally flat in nature.
Distance 17 Kilometers directly from FoTan to Sam Mun Tsai
Starting point FoTan Railway Station
End point Bus stop at Sam Num Tsai village
Point of Interest Incredible sea-view along Tolo Harbour and Sam Mun Tsai Road
View (1 to 5 👍; with 5 for the most stunning view)  👍👍👍👍
Difficulty (1 to 5 💪🏼; with 5 is most difficult)  💪🏼
Support facilities
    Food & Drinks Lots of local cafes, restaurants along Taipo, local food stall and sea-food restaurants at Sam Mun Tsai. 
    Toilets Public toilets in Taipo and Sam Mun Tsai village.

