Hong Kong Cycling Routes Collection – FoTan to Sam Mun Tsai

Instead of taking a long endurance journey, the group opted to ride on a short relaxing trip to the old fishing village, Sam Mun Tsai.

Last Sunday’s weather was not very stable. A hot sunny day but with occasional thunderstorm moving across the region as advised by the Hong Kong Observatory.

This bike route is part of my Hong Kong Cycling Routes Collection and also served as a participation in the Challenge of the Month for July of Cycle 365.

Sam Mun Tsai is located in the North-eastern part of the Taipo district. Adjcant to the Sam Mun Tsai village is Yim Tin Tsai and the Ma Shi Chau Geopark.

The Ma Shi Chau Geopark is part of the Ma Shi Chau Special Area and is well known for its rich geological features, fossils and nesting site for egrets. A place worth a separate visit.

The Ride to Sam Mun Tsai

The first part of the journey is similar to the bike route from FoTan to Tai Mei Tuk and you may click here for more details on that route.

To add some extra mileage, the group first rode along the Ma On Shan Promenade and switched back at the end of the Promenade.

For a further 16 Kilometers at the junction between the Ting Kok Road and the Sam Mun Tsai Road, turned right onto the Sam Mun Tsai Road.

Sam Mun Tsai Village

The traffic used to be light and within few minutes, the group arrived at Sam Mun Tsai village.

Weather condition continued to be good with lots of white clouds against a background of blue sky. Together with the excellent sea view, the group could not help but stop and taking photographs.

Wow, what a cool pose!

Value for money Rustic Lunch

We stopped and had our lunch at a local food stall in the village.

Simple, healthy and yet delicious lunch.

Ride to Plover Cove Main Dam

The group continued the journey to Tai Mei Tuk after lunch.

On the way back to Ting Kok Road along the Sam Mun Tsai Road, there is another Point of Interest, Sha Lan, that worth a visit.

To meet the “Challenge of the Month for July” of the Cycle 365 blog, I stopped and posed with the two sweet ladies at something old, something abandoned – the 82 years old “Yu Cheung Tong” at Ting Kok Road.

Within another few Kilometers, we finally arrived at the Plover Cove Main Dam.

Except for some light rain on our way along the Tolo Harbour, the overall weather condition remained good and we had a wonderful time.

Summary for the ride – 53 Kilometers

3-D visualisation generated with Relive

Route Information

Route Name FoTan / Sam Mun Tsai / Tai Mei Tuk (Plover Cover Main Dam) Background The first part of the route to Sam Mun Tsai is the same as to Tai Mei Tuk. At the junction between Ting Kok Road and Sam Mun Tsai Road, turned right onto Sam Mun Tsai Road. Within few minutes, you will arrive at the Sam Mun Tsai village. This is an extremely easy route. Except for some light climbing after passing the Taipo East Fire Station, the bike path is generally flat in nature. Distance 17 Kilometers directly from FoTan to Sam Mun Tsai Starting point FoTan Railway Station End point Bus stop at Sam Num Tsai village Point of Interest Incredible sea-view along Tolo Harbour and Sam Mun Tsai Road View (1 to 5 👍; with 5 for the most stunning view) 👍👍👍👍 Difficulty (1 to 5 💪🏼; with 5 is most difficult) 💪🏼 Support facilities Food & Drinks Lots of local cafes, restaurants along Taipo, local food stall and sea-food restaurants at Sam Mun Tsai. Toilets Public toilets in Taipo and Sam Mun Tsai village.

