My Buddy’s New Road Bike

I went to FoTan yesterday with my cycling buddy to have the bike fitting for his new bike, a 2019 Giant TCR Advanced 1-KOM model preconfigured with the latest Shimano Ultegra R8000 Groupset.

mynewchapterinlife on November 18, 2018

2019 Giant TCR Advanced 1-KOM

This is his first road bike and also the third bike that I have proposed to my cycling buddies. As a new comer to the road cycling arena, the TCR KOM model should provide reasonable performance on level ground and for hill climbing.

Final setup of the new 2019 Giant TCR Advanced 1-KOM

2019 Giant TCR Advanced 1-KOM (Top View)

2019 Giant TCR Advanced 1-KOM Top Tube

UCI Approved road bike frame

New Shimano Ultegra R8000 34/50 Crankset

New Shimano Ultegra R8000 Rear-derailleur and 11x34 Cassette

The other two road bikes that I had previous proposed to my other cycling buddies are:

2017 Giant TCR SLR 1 – This is Giant’s lightest aluminum road bike (slightly below 9 Kg) that utilised their ALUXX SLR-Grade Aluminum technology and their SL1 Aluminum Wheelsystem. It delivers exceptional performance at a relatively lower cost.

2017 Giant TCR SLR 1

2017 Giant TCR SLR 1

2018 Giant Defy Advanced Pro 1 – This is Giant’s endurance road bike that is based on the Giant Advanced Composite Carbon technology. It comes with the latest Shimano Ultegra R8000 Groupset, Hydraulic Disc Brake and Giant’s SLR-1 Disc Wheelsystem. A great road bike providing very smooth ride quality and is suitable for long journey.

2018 Giant Defy Advanced Pro 1

2018 Giant Defy Advanced Pro 1

Fitting of the road bike was finally completed and is ready for the maiden ride today.

2019 Giant TCR Advanced 1-KOM and 2017 Giant TCR SLR 1

2019 Giant TCR Advanced 1-KOM (Left) and 2017 Giant TCR SLR 1 (Right)

With around 44 Km initial sprint, my buddy seems to enjoy riding his new bike very much. 👍👍

My buddy with his new 2019 Giant TCR Advanced 1-KOM

My buddy with his new 2019 Giant TCR Advanced 1-KOM

  1. Pauline Y November 19, 2018 at 11:35 am

    I know Giant is a big brand in Taiwan, I take it it’s a good cycling brand outside of Taiwan as well?

    Reply

    1. mynewchapterinlife November 19, 2018 at 12:14 pm

      Yes. Giant is the world’s largest bicycle manufacturer. Other than her own brands, she also acts as the OEM for a number of overseas brands.

  2. tempocyclist.com November 19, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Got a thing for Giant bikes? 😉

    1. mynewchapterinlife November 19, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      Not really. Just as Giant bikes offer better cost performance ratio.

      1. mynewchapterinlife November 19, 2018 at 4:50 pm

        We initially considered Canyon bikes. However, at nearly doubling the cost as compared to Giant and the late shipment in Feb 2019, we finally got the TCR instead.

      2. tempocyclist.com November 19, 2018 at 6:20 pm

        Fair enough. That one with R8000 will serve him well for many years. Great spec.

  3. Ketan Gadre November 12, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    Got the exact same TCR 2019 model today. Bike looks really cool
    Here is the link
    https://m.imgur.com/gallery/J2GaDPO

