My Buddy’s New Road Bike

I went to FoTan yesterday with my cycling buddy to have the bike fitting for his new bike, a 2019 Giant TCR Advanced 1-KOM model preconfigured with the latest Shimano Ultegra R8000 Groupset.

I went to FoTan yesterday with my cycling buddy to have the bike fitting for his new bike, a 2019 Giant TCR Advanced 1-KOM model preconfigured with the latest Shimano Ultegra R8000 Groupset.

This is his first road bike and also the third bike that I have proposed to my cycling buddies. As a new comer to the road cycling arena, the TCR KOM model should provide reasonable performance on level ground and for hill climbing.

The other two road bikes that I had previous proposed to my other cycling buddies are:

2017 Giant TCR SLR 1 – This is Giant’s lightest aluminum road bike (slightly below 9 Kg) that utilised their ALUXX SLR-Grade Aluminum technology and their SL1 Aluminum Wheelsystem. It delivers exceptional performance at a relatively lower cost.

2018 Giant Defy Advanced Pro 1 – This is Giant’s endurance road bike that is based on the Giant Advanced Composite Carbon technology. It comes with the latest Shimano Ultegra R8000 Groupset, Hydraulic Disc Brake and Giant’s SLR-1 Disc Wheelsystem. A great road bike providing very smooth ride quality and is suitable for long journey.

Fitting of the road bike was finally completed and is ready for the maiden ride today.

With around 44 Km initial sprint, my buddy seems to enjoy riding his new bike very much. 👍👍

Like this: Like Loading...