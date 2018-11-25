Fixing the Wahoo ELEMNT Route Mode Support?

The case was reported to Wahoo and I finally received their reply in mid-July on fixing the error.

At that time, I had observed that the “Route” mode of trainer control provided by the Wahoo ELEMNT was not functioning. The trainer resistance did not reflect the actual elevation profile of the loaded route.

Early this year, I have kick-started cycle training with my newly installed CycleOps Magnus smart trainer. One of the simplest and cost-effective setups that I had discussed was using the built-in Planned Workout feature of my Wahoo ELEMNT bike computer.

Early this year, I have kick-started cycle training with my newly installed CycleOps Magnus smart trainer. One of the simplest and cost-effective setups that I had discussed was using the built-in Planned Workout feature of my Wahoo ELEMNT bike computer.

At that time, I had observed that the “Route” mode of trainer control provided by the Wahoo ELEMNT was not functioning. The trainer resistance did not reflect the actual elevation profile of the loaded route.

You may refer to my old post for more details.

The case was reported to Wahoo and I finally received their reply in mid-July on fixing the error.

Sounded great !

The fix was delivered through firmware update WF42-1980. To fully utilise other feature updates and problem fixes introduced by WF42-1980, update of the ELEMNT Companion App is also required. In my case, I have also updated my ELEMNT Companion App for iOS to 1.14.5 (314).

For the testing, I loaded one of the routes that we used for short climbing exercise to my Wahoo ELEMNT.

Average gradient for the major portion of the climb is around 6%.

When the ELEMNT was started in “Route” mode using the test route, I found that pedalling resistance was very light and not actually reflecting the expected gradient.

Looked like the said firmware update was not addressing the problem. 🤔

This issue was put aside since then until I revisited it again today.

Before resuming the testing, I first applied the latest firmware update WF48-2159 (Released on 7 November 2018).

The “Route” mode testing was repeated again using the same “Mui Tze Lam” climb.

Unfortunately, I got the same result.

Look, I rode at 19.8 Km/h with the 8.7% scope. 😱

Without giving up, I googled again on the same subject. To my surprise, I got the following forum discussion thread from BikeRadar.com:

It turned out that “Route” Mode is only supported in BTLE. 😱😱

Despite my CycleOps Magnus Smart Trainer supports both BTLE and ANT+, Wahoo ELEMNT ONLY controlled it through the ANT+ FE-C protocol.

This should also apply to all smart trainers other than the Wahoo Kickr/Kickr SNAP family.

So that explained why I can pedal so fast no matter what gradient I am facing. The “Route” mode of the Wahoo ELEMNT is actually not functioning or supported with my smart trainer.

Nevertheless, all the other modes of trainer control still apply and the Wahoo ELEMNT bike computer is already one of the best equipment for me.

Case closed!

22.396428 114.109497

Hong Kong Like this: Like Loading...