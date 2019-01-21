短程行山路線與鬧市中的悠閒空間 Short Hiking Trip & Leisure Space in the Heart of the City

Our weekday hiking routes are normally focused around those short trails in the Hong Kong Island where we can have adequate time to pick up our little boy after school. The Sir Cecil’s Ride located in the eastern part of the Hong Kong Island that we hiked recently is one of the great choices.

非假日的行山路線，我們都會集中在港島區的短程路線，這樣會有較充裕的時間接送家中小孩下課。像近期行過好幾次的金督馳馬徑便是其中一個很好的選擇。

路線由鰂魚涌的柏架山道入口開始，往山上走約三十分鐘便到達金督馳馬徑的其中一個較平坦的入口。

The trail starts from the entrance located at roughly 30 minutes of walk from the Mount Park Road in Quarry Bay. This is my preferred entrance as it is relatively flat in nature.

但如果你想考驗一下自己的體力，也可以選擇另一離開柏架山道約十五分鐘的入口，拾級而上。

In case you want to challenge yourself, there is another entrance located at around 15 minutes of walk from the Mount Park Road. This trail is made up of steps that directly take you up to the Sir Cecil’s Ride.

終點亦有多個選擇：近的在寶馬山道近寶馬山道遊樂場有出口；想多走一會的話也可經畢拉山道的出口往大坑道，再由跑馬地返回市區。行程一般可在兩至三個多小時內完成。

There are a number of exits as well: Braemar Hill Road next to the Braemar Hill Road Playground or Mount Butler Road that lead to Tai Hang Road and Happy Valley. The former trail takes around two hours while the latter one should be finished within three hours.

由於大潭郊野公園範圍頗大，再加上柏架山道沿途有多個燒烤場，很多時都會見到野豬聯羣結隊的走出來尋覓食物。一般來說它們都頗友善，不會隨便攻擊行山人仕。但為了不影響它們覓食本能，切勿餵飼它們，或把吃剩的食物放在廢物箱。

As the Tai Tam Country Park is quite large in coverage and there are a number of Barbecue sites located along the Mount Parker Road, you can easily spot group of wild boars walking around and looking for food. They normally walked along the hillside and will not attack hikers. However, in order not to affect their instinct to forage for food, we are not advised to feed them or leave any food remains in the rubbish bins.

我們通常會選擇後段較平坦的入口。

We normally start our hike from the second entrance to the Sir Cecil’s Ride.

在入口處可看到港島東和九龍東的風光，這兩處主要是住宅區，但隨著近年商業區東移，很多甲級寫字樓如下圖深色的那幾座也在屹立於鰂魚涌一帶。

Right at the entrance, you can have a wonderful view of the eastern part of the Hong Kong Island and the Kowloon Peninsula. These areas are normally the residential areas. However, as commercial areas are shifting towards the eastern parts of Hong Kong, there are lots of class-A commercial buildings (like those in dark colours below) erected in Quarry Bay and Kowloon Bay.

向前行約十分鐘便到達小馬山的石級入口。

With a further 10 minutes walk, you will arrive at the entrance to the Siu Ma Shan.

如果有時間的話，往上走多二十分鐘便可到達畢拿山高頻道無線電接收站。沿途可盡覽港島北面及九龍半島的影色，再經由畢拉山道下山往大坑道離開。

You may spend another 20 minutes to walk up the steps to the Mount Butler High Frequency Radio Receiving Station. The higher you go, the better view of the Hong Kong Island and Kowloon you will have. You then exit Siu Ma Shan from Mount Butler Road to Tai Hang Road.

不上小馬山，繼續向前走約十五分鐘便到達先前提過另一條金督馳馬徑石級路線的匯合點。

If you skip Siu Ma Shan, you will arrive at the junction of the two entrance to the Sir Cecil’s Ride that I have mentioned before, in another 15 minutes.

到達兩公里的標記柱後，經左方的小石級繼續向前走。

When you come to the 2000m mark, continue your walk along the steps on the left.

這處的觀景台也可欣賞港島東及九龍東部。

From here you can climb up the steps to enjoy the another view of the eastern part Hong Kong Island and Kowloon from the View Compass.

如往金督馳馬徑，則繼續向前走。

Continue forward to the Sir Cecil’s Ride.

那寶聯徑又是甚麼地方呢？ 終於有一次就在路標往下走。原來是大潭交野公園廣鰂魚涌擴建部分之一。繞了一圈，又回到金督馳馬徑，景色我就覺得較一般。

So what is Po Luen Path? My wife and I finally visited the Path in one of our previous hikes. It is part of the Quarry Bay Extension of the Tai Tam Country Park, a small loop that takes around 10 minutes before getting back to the Sir Cecil’s Ride. Nothing special or attractive to us!

再往前走便到達金督馳馬徑水澗休息處的小涼亭。

Continue the journey and the pavilion next to the Sir Cecil’s Ride Stream Rest Area will come into sight shortly.

轉右、過橋往寶馬山道出口。

Turn right and cross the bridge to the Braemar Hill Road exit.

不一會就是寶馬山道出口。

This is the trail leading to the Braemar Hill Road exit.

假如仍然不覺疲累，可繼續向畢拉山道出口進發。行程約需個多小時才可到達大坑道。

If you are not tired, you can continue to the Mount Butler Road exit. This will take slightly over an hour before reaching the exit near Tai Hang Road.

如經寶馬山道離開，則沿石級而下，繞過聖貞德中學傍的小路到達終點立站寶馬山道遊樂場。

Use the steps along the Saint Joan of Arc secondary School to get to the Braemar Hill Road Playground.

行畢全程，差不多又是午飯時間，簡單的可選擇在在附近賽西湖商場的食店。

如果不太肚餓的話，可步行下山或乘巴士、小巴往炮台山一帶吃飯，選擇較多而質素亦更佳。

而今次我會帶大家去體驗一個不同的地方 – 油街實現 (Oil Street Art Space)。

燃點藝術靈感 注入創意力量 「油街實現」有著推動美好生活的信念。 它是一個藝術空間、一個實驗室、 一個共創社。任何人都可以在這裡自由地交流、盡情地試驗，發揮無限想像。 以油街出發，觸動創意思維，帶動藝術生活。 「油街實現」藝術空間是視覺藝術交流的新平台，以培育年輕藝術人才及推廣社群藝術，並鼓動大眾共同參與及創作藝術為目標；讓藝術界人士及不同社群互相交流、發揮創意和想像，大膽地試驗藝術的可能性。同時也讓藝術成為載體，連結人與社區。 「油街實現」是一所二級歷史建築，前身為香港皇家遊艇會會所，於1908 年建成。「油街實現」與地址油街12 號諧音，喻意此地作為一個起步點，通過不同的體驗，將藝術融入大眾生活，從而實現「油街實現」的願景，希望它能為藝術工作者提供一個平台、一個機會去實現夢想。它的英文名稱"Oi!"，是一個行動號召，邀請人們共同創造。名字亦能聯想到 “Oil"及「油街」，與中文名稱相連。 「油街實現」將與藝術推廣辦事處下的另一個場地－香港視覺藝術中心互相配合。香港視覺藝術中心將繼續以深度發展為方向，舉行各類藝術培訓；而油街藝術空間則從橫向發展，擴闊各種可能性，提供實驗的空間，誘發嶄新思維，並透過舉辦大大小小的項目，讓不同社群參與藝術創作。

It’s nearly lunch time when the hiking came to the end. You may take your fast lunch at those restaurants in the Braemar Hill Shopping Centre.

Otherwise, I suggest to walk or take public bus / mini-bus to Fortress Hill where you can have a wide variety of quality foods.

In fact, I will share with you another wonderful experience at Oil Street Art Space.

Igniting Art, Fuelling Creativity At 12 Oil Street, we believe passionately in the transformative power of art. We ignite art by providing a space that fuels creativity, imagination and an open dialogue and by inviting diverse communities to experiment freely with contemporary art and culture. Through the empowering experience of co-creation, people can catch the spark of creativity, transforming their everyday lives and the lives of those around them through art. Oi! is a new platform for exchanging ideas that aims to nurture young artists, promote community art and develop as an innovative and engaging venue for encouraging collaboration and co-creation in art. With the hope that boundless imagination and new experimental ideas can be triggered and that creativity can be sparked through different types of collaboration, we set out to connect art with people and the community. Oi! is a Grade II historic building that was built in 1908 as the clubhouse of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. Its name links the ideas behind it with its location: Oi! sounds similar to the address in Cantonese and conveys a call for people’s attention while providing a platform where they can realise their dreams in art. Oi! will work closely together with the Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre, its sister organisation under the Art Promotion Office. Representing the vertical axis, the VAC will continue to provide art training programmes for the public to further their artistic development, while Oi! as the horizontal axis will explore the possibilities of experimenting in art by providing space for projects that can inspire creativity and organising programmes that engage the public.

要你們看的當然不是現代藝術，而是她給予大家的公眾空間。

這𥚃有草地給大家在繁忙中放鬆片刻，也有木枱、座椅可讓大家休息、寒暄一番才返回工作的戰場。

My focus is not on the modern art presented here but the open space for the public.

What we got is grassland that let people to relax and enjoy the bright sunlight. There are also wooden tables and chairs where you can take a rest or chat with your friends before going back to the workplace.

而我則選擇在此享受一個無牽無掛的午餐空間。

For me, I choose to have my care free lunch at this wonderful open space.

先到附近的食店買些外賣。就這間啦，因為有中式湯供應，適合我們這羣不太懂煲湯的。

This is the small localised cafe that I got our takeaway. The Cantonese style of homemade soups they offered looked very attractive to people like me that really don’t have any clue to prepare these soups.

萬歲懷舊小吃 Hooray 萬歲懷舊小吃 Hooray 萬歲懷舊小吃 Hooray

有飯、有湯，再加點地方小吃，不需太多消費，卻換來大家一個開心暢快的下午。

Good food with tasty soup, you don’t need to be a big spender to have such a wonderful afternoon.

有時間的話，也來享受一試吧！

Come and relax if you have time.

22.396428 114.109497

