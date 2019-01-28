朝聖之旅 – 野上麵包 Boulangerie Nogami

If you still remembered that my classmate had got me two baking books while I was staying in the hospital, one of them is the “火頭工", of which I had a review on it. The other one is the “野上智寛的麵包全圖解", a book focusing on the recipe and baking techniques for breads sold in his bakery – Boulangerie Nogami. Despite I have not completed reading it, I was still eager to visit Boulangerie Nogami while I was in Taipei in last December.

九月中在醫院留醫時，好朋友為我帶來兩本烘焙書籍。一本是「火頭工」，早前也寫過我的讀後感；另一本是「野上智寛的麵包全圖解」，全書主要圍繞著他自家麵包的製作技巧，雖然尚未讀完，但十二月中在台北的時候，也要走去觀摩一下。

野上智寛在台北有兩間麵包店，一間是位於桃園蘆竹的野上麵包本店；另一間是2011年在台北士林區開業的天母二店。

台北之旅的最後一天，在南京三民站附近吃過午飯，因晚上會和台北的同學們做冬，時間不太多，往野上麵包桃園本店可能趕不及回來，於是決定去士林走一轉，到天母二店朝聖。

Tomohiro Nogami has two bakery stores in Taiwan, the first one is at LuZhu District of Taoyuan. The second one that was opened in 2011 is located in Shilin District of Taipei City.

On my last day of stay in Taipei, I would like to visit the Nogami Bakery.

After having my lunch near the MRT Nanjing Sanmin Station, I found that I might be running out of time if I went to the Taoyuan store as I had another dinner gathering with my classmates that evening. Rather than going to Taoyuan, I planned to visit the Tianmu store instead.

這是我第一次到士林，㨗運站傍有很多具特色的商舖，書店、餅店及咖啡座等，充滿文青氣色。

This was my first time to visit Shilin. There were a lot of interesting shops along the MRT Shilin Station: Book stores, bread and cake shops and small coffee shops. A wonderful place for hipsters.

沿士林捷運站步行15分鐘便可到達野上天母二店 (其實㨗運芝山站應該較接近)。

那天是星期六，㨗運高架橋底下有跳蚤市場，細看原來是叫作舊街文創市集。不同的攤檔有售買生活精品、農作物、小吃、咖啡和一些二手物品，頗為熱鬧。

It took about 15 minutes of walk from MRT Shilin Station to Boulangerie Nogami Tianmu (MRT Zhishan Station should be much closer).

It was a Saturday afternoon and there was a flea market under the MRT elevated bridges. That one was called the Gue Gei Market, opened for selling of farm products from small group of farmers, life-style accessories, snacks, coffee and even second-hand clothes. A crowded place with a lively atmosphere.

跨過士林橋，再沿福國路走數分鐘便可到達野上麵包天母二店。

The Boulangerie Nogami Tianmu was within a few minutes of walk along the Shilin Bridge and the Fuguo Road.

途中不經意地看到一部中古轎跑車，走近一看，原來是豐田Corolla E20 Levin TE27。這款車在1974年已停產，粗略估計車齡也應該有四十多年，但車身狀態仍然保養得很好，除了輪圈外，也沒有甚麼車身改裝，極佳的保養功夫。

On my way to Boulangerie Nogami, I came across a somewhat antique car parked on the side of the street. Closer look revealed that it was a Toyota Corolla E20 Levin TE27 Coupe. As Toyota had ceased the model’s production dated back in 1974, I believed this Levin TE27 should be at least 44 years old. It still looked great and without any external modification other than wheel replacement, excellent maintenance efforts from its owner.

轉過街角便到達今天的目的地 – 野上麵包天母二店。

Boulangerie Nogami Tianmu was right at the corner of the street.

先看看主角們 – 精美的歐陸麵包整齊地展示在店內，有各式的堅果、乾菓麵包，可頌，法國長棍及義大利麵包等。

相比阿段烘焙的麵包的那種沉實富內涵，野上的麵包款式變化更多樣化，和日式麵包較接近，這也許是其日本根源的關係吧！

此外，疍糕和甜點的選擇也較多。

Let’s take a look at the various European breads shown in the store: Breads with nuts and dried-fruits, croissants, Baguette and other Italian breads like Ciabatta & Focaccia, etc.

Comparing with those Artisan breads from Aduan Bakery that are plain on outside but rich on taste, breads from Nogami are more fancy and similar to those available in Japan. Probably this is related to Nogami’s Japanese origin!

In addition, Nogami also carried a great variety of cakes and desserts.

由於聖誕期近，店內也提供義式水菓麵包和史多倫為節日作點綴。

Since Christmas was coming within a week, festival breads like Panetone and Stollen were also available.

展示架後方便是整潔的烘焙室，顧客可在選購麵包的同時欣賞師傅的手功藝。

The baking room was at the back of the store. Customers can enjoy the great skills of the bakers through the glass curtain.

今天我選擇了水菓洛斯堤克、核桃無花菓及乳酪吐司三款麵包。

Finally I got Fruit Restigue, French bread with Fig Walnut and Cheese Toast for my tasting.

店內也提供少量的座位給顧客享用其麵包美食。

There was also a small eating corner within the shop for customers to enjoy the breads.

而我卻喜愛戶外的環境，吃著核桃無花菓麵包，喝一口野上的冰珈琲，再看看街上穿插的車輛和行人，自覺悠閒。

Instead of eating inside, I preferred to stay at the wooden bench outside the store. Feeling relaxed enjoying my bread and iced coffee from Nogami while watching cars and pedestrians moving around the street.

核桃無花菓包內𥚃鬆軟，而無花菓亦不太甜，是一個不錯的午後甜點。

The crumb of this French bread was airy and the dried fig was not too sweet, a great sweetie for the afternoon.

而這個水菓洛斯堤克，因晚上要吃冬至飯，只好留作翌日的早、午餐了。

As dinner time was coming real soon, I would leave the Fruit Restigue as my brunch for the following day.

至於那乳酪吐司就給我和隨後到來的兒子分享了，非常美味，但最遺憾的是我也忘記為它拍照。😬

For the Cheese Toast, I had shared with my little boy when he arrived to Taiwan on the following days. It was damn tasty but oops, I just forgot to take some photos of it. 😬

25.115696 121.534146

