小豬豬麵包 Little Piggy Bakery

I would like to take you to a tour of a relatively young community bakery shop – Little Piggy Bakery.

Shau Kei Wan is located in the eastern part of the Hong Kong Island. In the old days, it was a fishing village and aging population is one of the its major concerns among other districts in the eastern Hong Kong Island. Along with recent city redevelopment projects, new residential buildings are erected which help to build up a more energetic community.

Name 名稱 Little Piggy Bakery 小豬豬麵包 Location 地點 Shop 6A2, G/F, Eastway Plaza, 59-99 Main Street East, Shau Kei Wan 筲箕灣筲箕灣東大街59-99號東威商場地下6A2號鋪 Date of Visit 到訪日期 18 Jan 2019 Afternoon

筲箕灣是港島東一個舊區，是昔日一個魚港，人口相對港島東其他地區較為老化。隨著社區重建，新的住宅相繼落成，也為社區年輕化帶來一點動力。

今次我帶大家去看看區內一間較年輕的社區麵包店 – 小豬豬麵包。

據說老闆兩夫婦當年希望開一間家庭式小店，數年前開始學習做麵包，對麵包店營運有一定掌握後，小豬豬麵包便在2017年中正式開業。

店舖面積不算大，但裝飾、擺設也簡單清雅。先來看看烘焙室，雖然有點擠迫，但也算整潔。

The shop area was not big but came with simple and cosy decoration. Despite the baking area is a little bit crowded, it looked clean and tidy.

貨品架上整齊地放滿各式麵包，小豬豬主要是售賣歐式麵包，再加以改良至適合本地人口味。

Shelves were populated with various style of breads which were mainly European breads but with local adjustments.

去年中也曾買過他們的紅莓雜果乾合桃包，內裡的材料份量適中，包身鬆軟，近似台灣的歐式麵包。這種改良頗受東方人歡迎，而我自己則就較喜歡硬一點的口感。

I had bought their cranberry, dried-fruits with walnut bread last summer. Crumb was soft and made with good mix of dried-fruits and walnut. It tasted like most of the Taiwan style European breads which are highly welcomed by Asians. I personally preferred European breads which are more crispy and chewy.

小豬豬久不久亦會創作一些新口味，例如這個班蘭咖央紅豆法包，富馬來西亞色彩。喜歡甜點的話，應該要一試。

From time to time, Little Piggy will create new bread products like this Malaysian style Banlan Kaya (Coconut jam with sugar) with red-bean French bread. If you like sweet bread, give them a try.

甜餅亦有好幾個選擇，而今次我試食了他們的中大檸檬批，據店員說是源自老闆當年就讀中文大學是吃過的口味而做的。正如店中告示所講，這個批沒有芝士及牛油等，味道頗清新。

Among their cakes of various flavouring, I have tried the Chinese University Lemon Pie during my visit. This was originated from the wonderful taste of Lemon Pie the bosses had while they were studying in the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Just as indicated in their promotion note, the pie was made without any cheese nor butter. Really refreshing to me.

價錢方面，麵包由十多元至三十多元不等，不算便宜，相信這和材料及高昂的營運費用有關。

Breads sold here ranged from HKD 10 to around HKD 30. Slightly on the high side which probably was the result of expensive ingredients and shop operation cost.

另一方面，店內也有最地道的港式波蘿包(沒有波蘿 🤣 )、雞尾包(也沒有雞尾或酒🤣 )等，價錢較大眾化，亦提供非繁忙時段優惠，讓區內基層市民、長者等也可以享用他們的出品。

On the other hand, Little Piggy also has other traditional Hong Kong style breads like Pineapple Bun (doesn’t have Pineapple 🤣 ) and Cocktail Bun (Of course, no wine 🤣 ) which are more affordable. In additional, there are also various off-peak period discount offerings for the grassroot and the elderly.

感謝狀 Certificate of Appreciation 優惠安排 Off-peak period discount offers

而我今次就買了這個 – 意大利日曬蕃茄亁車打芝士包。

After a while, I got this – Italian sun-fried tomato and cheddar cheese bread.

意大利日曬蕃茄亁和車打芝士這個組合，我覺得配合得很好，為柔軟的麵包帶來全新口味，值得推薦。👍

The wonderful combination of Italian sun-dried tomato with cheddar cheese help to elevate the bread to another level. I highly recommend this. 👍

還有一點，店內有位很有熱誠的大姐，她會很落力推介他們的出品，也會提供各種試食，這種服務態度真值得欣賞。

One more point to note, Little Piggy also got this hearty sales lady who will serve you with various recommendation and product tasting.

有時間的話，不妨到這間有心小店走一轉吧！

If time allowed, why don’t pay a visit to this caring little bakery!

