What a Big Surprise

One of the measures taken here in Hong Kong to address the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus is “Work from Home”. Such practice had been extensively adopted by me before my retirement.

The impact to restaurants/cafes like us, that mainly served office workers, is a significant drop in business. We have to accept this as it is an effective mean to reduce the chance of infection.

Given not much business, I cleaned up my work area in the cafe this morning.

While tidy up one of the storage boxes, I found a pack of facial masks that I bought few months ago.

I had used two of them and there are still four left behind.

Oh Jesus …. What a big big surprise to me!

When I bought the pack of masks, I just wanted to stop spreading of flu to others and didn’t care about or understand the level of protection it offered. Nowadays, I think a lot of Hong Kong people become expert in buying facial or surgical masks, the meaning of BFE, PFE, VFE, KF80, KF94 as well as ASTM Level 1 to 3, etc.

It offers Bacteria Filtration Efficiency (BFE) of 99%.

Despite this is not very effective in stopping the current case of Novel Coronavirus, at least I have some kind of protection. 😬

This pack of masks (6 PCs) that I bought from a Japanese discount shop costed only HKD 12, is quite cheap as compared to hundreds or more for some of masks sold these days.

One more thing …

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all my old classmates and friends who cared about and offered me masks, after reading my last post on desperately searching for surgical masks.

Thank You 🙇🏻‍♂️

I will not give up and will stay strong to fight against the disease.

Copyright © MyNewChapterInLife / MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog, 2020 All Rights Reserved.Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to ‘MyNewChapterInLife’ and ‘MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog’ with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Like this: Like Loading...