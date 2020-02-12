Jonathan Koh – Playing with Heart & Soul

These days, I’m fascinated by Jonathan Koh’s guitar playing. He is absolutely a genius.

mynewchapterinlife on February 12, 2020

Jonathan Koh (Courtesy of Soudcloud)

I first came across Jonathan when I was checking out reviews on the Harley Benton Guitars.

Frankly speaking, by judging from his look you may associate him with a scholar rather than a guitarist. However, when his guitar starts to ring …, oh Jesus, this man is great and his playing is absolutely stunning. A versatile player with music that is so enjoyable.

I later learned that Jonathan has been working in the music industry for more than 30 years. Having various roles as session player, recording engineer, composer and producer, he has worked with a lot of artists in Singapore, Taiwan & Hong Kong, etc.

Jonathan has done a lot of equipment review and unboxing as well. No matter it is a cheap or high end gear, he can still bring the best tone out of it. The only reason that I can think of is that he is playing with his heart and soul.

You can listen to Jonathan’s music on Soundcloud or subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Hope you enjoy his music.

