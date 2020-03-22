Product Review Video 產品使用報告短片

Just watched a YouTube clip from one of my subscribed channels https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKiojKWOF0Tm7tRrXFSf7Q . From the title “[幹話連篇] 飛馬601N 使用心得”, this seems to be a video review of the new coffee grinder. However, it turns out that there is NO actual discussion on the Pros and Cons of the machine despite it was pulled out and pushed back a number of times.

Just watched a YouTube clip from one of my subscribed channels https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKiojKWOF0Tm7tRrXFSf7Q. From the title “[幹話連篇] 飛馬601N 使用心得”, this seems to be a video review of the new coffee grinder. However, it turns out that there is NO actual discussion on the Pros and Cons of the machine despite it was pulled out and pushed back a number of times.

午後有點無聊，看了一段YouTube短片。單從標題”[幹話連篇] 飛馬601N 使用心得”，大家一定以為這是個全新咖啡磨豆機的用家報告。雖然片主多次的把磨豆機拉出拉入，可是直到這段短片的結尾仍然沒有討論過甚麼產品的亮點或缺點。

So what is this clip all about?

那究竟這短片想説明甚麼?

The YouTuber Wayne Shih actual shared with the viewers the rationales behind why one should consider using domestic coffee equipment in household or even in coffee shops environment. Some may say that this is non-professional but sit back and take a look at what Wayne’s thought.

By the way, the clip is recorded in Taiwanese Hokkien (Taiwanese Minnan). Remember to turn on the subtitles.

片主小雨在短片內分享了他對咖啡器材使用的一些見解，為何選擇普通級別器材於家用以至商用環境。你可能覺得他不專業，但請細心看完這片段。

留意這短片是以台語(閔南話)拍攝的，切記開啟相關字幕。

I totally agreed with what he said. How about you?

我個人非常認同小雨的看法，你呢?

Copyright © MyNewChapterInLife / MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog, 2020

All Rights Reserved.Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to ‘MyNewChapterInLife’ and ‘MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog’ with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Like this: Like Loading...