音樂、回憶 Music & Memories

很喜歡駕車時聽音樂，亦因此早已把自己擁有的數千首音樂存放在車中記憶體內，一首、一首的順序聽下去，接著重複又重複，慢慢的每次開車都會從不同的地方開始聽。
今天下午要去辦點事，車廂音樂忽傳來 Queen 的 We will rock you，心中即時泛起一串串的回憶。
中學時代的我表面上是個乖學生，用心讀書，但內𥚃卻有一顆搖滾的心。初接觸 Queen 的音樂大約是中四，We will rock you 對我來說是很震撼的；看似極簡單的結他編曲，想來應不太難彈吧，但事實卻是非常難於掌握，感覺自己真有點癈。
第二個回憶和兒子有關。數年前的他每次聽到這首歌的敲擊聲時，他都表現得非常雀躍。我那時以為他也內藏搖滾的心，但實情是他喜歡敲擊樂（他是學校樂團的敲擊明日之星）。
最後是想起 2018 年尾在台北看 Bohemian Rhapsody 的片段，一部令我數度落淚的影片。
正當心情稍為平復之際，哎吔，不得了，下首歌竟然係 😱
有機會真係要看看Bohemian rhapsody (下個再下個星期啦）
absolutely , you are feeling it. …
