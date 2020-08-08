That first love the cruise by a lonely beach with a top down and salt water air feels like dancing over the ocean . . . I know we can’t relive a memory but may be we can rebuild one

That first love

the cruise by a lonely beach with a top down and salt water air

feels like dancing over the ocean



The first car

bought with love and a smile

the car that gave you a life of incredible destinations

where boundaries and limitations fade in the rear view



The open road became a mirror to your soul

you found yourself out there behind the thunder and the pipes and a few hundred horsepower



I know we can’t relive a memory

but may be we can rebuild one

今天在 YouTube 看了一條新片，故事是圍繞著 水行俠 Aquaman 的男主角 Jason Momoa，為太太 Lisa Michelle Bonet 尋回及重建她人生的第一部車，1965 年 Ford Mustang。

此片是出自 Jason 自己的製作公司，除了收錄了這部珍貴的 Mustang 的整個翻新、重建過程外，亦解釋了為何這部車對他們夫婦是如此的重要。

片段最吸引我是片頭開始對人生的 First Love 的描寫，也令我憶記起自己的 First Love ⋯

不要誤會，講的是車，因我是個徹徹底底的車迷！

小學時家住港島東區的筲箕灣，早上都會和姐姐搭電車到鰂魚涌上學。每天電車經過西灣河聖十字徑時，我都會見到一部雙門紅色跑車停在路中心，相信是在等人吧。

在那個生活水平仍貧乏的年代，這部車實在太特別了，車頭上的還掛著一隻奔跑中的馬，那是我從沒有見過的，亦因此她一直深深留在我心。

長大後終於明白到這車原來是 福特 野馬 – Ford Mustang。

憑著對車子外型的記憶，那部車應該是 1973 年的 Ford Mustang Mark I。

我當然沒有她原來的相片，以上的圖片是選取自網站 classiccardb.com。

雖然早前新款的 Ford Mustang 在香港也有上市1，但已沒有原來的味道了，我還是鍾情昔日的她，奈何！

好，還是回來講講 Jason 的影片吧！

這片拍攝得很有電影感，配樂我也非常喜歡，大家不要錯過。

早前，另一部 1973 年 Ford Mustang Mach I 又出現在我眼前。

是緣份嗎？

1 Ford 香港已經轉了代理，新公司將會在 2021 年初開始供應新車

