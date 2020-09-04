Random Piano Playing 隨意彈奏

今天是開學第三天，亦是正常課堂的開始。

由早上八點十分伸延至下午三點四十五分，真有些辛苦，還好功課不算太多，剩下的時間仍可休息、聽音樂。

晚飯後揀了一首 Debussy 的樂曲來彈奏。

爸爸今天心情不錯，說要替我錄音。難得有人替我翻琴譜，就隨意彈一下吧！

La Terrasse des audiences du Clair de lune

爸爸叫我再彈多一首，不過要普及一點，他熟悉的。

看到書架上一本在臺北誠品書店買的樂譜，就隨便揀了這一首。

The Shadow of Your Smile

