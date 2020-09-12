Bon Jovi – It’s My Life

This post is prepared with the “Traditional Chinese" language.

最早認識到 Bon Jovi 是我剛大學畢業的那個年代，和很多年青人一樣，第一首接觸的是 1986 年 11月 Billboard #1 歌曲 You Give Love a Bad Name。主音歌手 Jon Bon Jovi 年青、英俊又帶著一絲絲的反叛眼神，相信當年很多少女亦被他所迷倒。而結他手 Richie Sambora 憑著其一手強勁的搖滾結他，亦令樂迷沉醉於他們的音樂中。

對於這類 Pop Rock，我的要求不多，享受那種節奏便是，因此亦沒有太深入去瞭解 Bon Jovi 這樂隊。反而是數年後從電視看到同期大碟 Slippery When Wet 內 Wanted Dead or Alive 的 MV，才留下深刻印象。據説 Wanted Dead or Alive 是 Bon Jovi 所認定的隊歌，MV 是以黑白電影模式紀錄著 Bon Jovi 1986 – 87 年世界巡回演唱的隨團點滴，樂迷的瘋狂投入，隊員的勤勞和疲累亦被一一捕捉。

2000 年初，年近 40 歲的 Jon 推出另一首歌曲 It’s My Life，寫的本是他我行我素的生活方式及對人生的堅持。

但出乎意料，It’s My Life 卻得到不同年代的人所認同，大家都代入歌者的角色，"自己人生，由我操縱“。

這首歌亦為 Bon Jovi 帶來另一高峰，除了在世界各地流行榜取得第一外，亦進佔 US Billboard Hot 100 的 33 位。

那時候亦正好是自己搏殺的年代，每天都像工廠機器般重覆著起床，上班，下班、休息等刻板動作，那有時間去想，去講追求人生。坦白講，對於 It’s My Life 這首歌，沒有太大共鳴。

最近在 YouTube 看了 Bon Jovi 在今年五月 Rise Up New York! 為疫情支援電視籌款中的 It’s My Life 直播。

同一首歌，在此刻不一樣的環境，不一樣的心情下，可有另一番的感觸。

當日團員年青俊朗，活力非凡，今天卻老態浮現！

有人留言說：

看到年華老去的 Bon Jovi 唱出 “I ain’t gonna live forever" 而感到心痛。



原來版本是充滿動力，令人喜悅，而今天則有點像送別人生之歌。



兩個版本都好，亦反影出歌者心靈及情感的投入。



這次的演繹有點不大如前，是歌者的衰老，音域不足所致！



不同意是音域不足，而是配合此困難時刻，改變唱腔去振奮大家！

唱腔上，今次真的有點像咬字不清，即平常所講的 “黐脷筋“，是刻意演繹嗎？很難講！我亦留意到 Jon Bon Jovi 近年在 Youtube 上的高音唱法的確有所不同，有些時候甚至有降 Key 現象！

但這些真的重要嗎？

人總會老，事物天天在變，大家是無法阻止的！

正當很多人都感歎著 “一切已回不去了" 的時候，大家可有想過為何仍要眷戀著昔日那所謂 “光輝" 而裹足不前呢？

再者，世上每一樣事物亦有他的循環。

What goes up must come down!

朝代興衰，萬物有時。

放下無謂的回憶，為將來做好準備吧。

話說回來，今天我真的反覆看了這 Video 很多遍，就是這一句：

I ain’t gonna live forever, I just wanna live while I’m alive

此刻我終於有代入的感覺了。

It’s My Life



This ain’t a song for the broken-hearted

No silent prayer for the faith-departed

I ain’t gonna be just a face in the crowd

You’re gonna hear my voice

When I shout it out loud



It’s my life

It’s now or never

I ain’t gonna live forever

I just wanna live while I’m alive



My heart is like the open highway

Frankie said I did it my way

I’m gonna live while I’m alive

‘Cos It’s my life



This is for the ones who stood their ground

For Tommy and Gina who never backed down

Tomorrow’s getting harder, make no mistake

Luck ain’t even lucky

You’ve got to make your own breaks



It’s my life

And it’s now or never

I ain’t gonna live forever

I gonna live while I’m alive



My heart is like the open highway

Frankie said I did it my way

I gonna live while I’m alive

‘Cos It’s my life



You better stand tall when they’re calling you out

Don’t bend, don’t break, baby, don’t back down



It’s my life

It’s now or never

I ain’t gonna live forever

I just wanna to live while I’m alive



My heart is like the open highway

Frankie said I did it my way

I gonna live while I’m alive

‘Cos It’s my life

