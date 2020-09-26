Today I’m going to share some interesting rules in Mathematics that is about “How to determine whether a given integer is divisible by a fixed divisor without actually performing the division".

Hello guys! It has been a long time since my last blog!

Today I'm going to share some interesting rules in Mathematics that is about "How to determine whether a given integer is divisible by a fixed divisor without actually performing the division".

As you could guess, these rules are called “Divisibility Rules“.

It is something convenient that you may need to use from Primary 4 to Secondary 1. For example, in finding L.C.M. and H.C.F. In fact, there is a section in my Mathematics book that even teaches the divisibility of 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10 and 11!

As we get older and learn more Mathematics, maybe we need to know the divisibility of 1 to 30!

Oops … , but don’t be afraid!

Let me show you the divisibility rules for 1 to 33 in the table below first and I will also include other information such as examples and difficulties.

Well, I don’t think you will finish reading my post without falling asleep… 😛 because the chart is so long that I may need 30 years to finish it!

Remarks:



If the divisor has multiple divisibility conditions, only the easiest one will be shown



Difficulty: B=Beginner, E=Easy, I=Intermediate, H=Hard, S=Expert

The following tables are extracted from wikipedia. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Divisibility_rule#cite_note-Pascal’s-criterion-2 )

Divisor Divisibility Condition Examples Difficulty 1 No special condition. Any integer is divisible by 1. 2 is divisible by 1. B 2 The last digit is even. 1294: 4 is even. B 3 Sum the digits. The result must be divisible by 3. 405 → 4 + 0 + 5 = 9 and 636 → 6 + 3 + 6 = 15 which both are clearly divisible by 3.

B 4 Twice the tens digit, plus the ones digit is divisible by 4. 832 = 3 * 2 + 2 E 5 The last digit is 0 or 5. 495: the last digit is 5. B 6 It is divisible by 2 and by 3. 1458: 1 + 4 + 5 + 8 = 18, so it is divisible by 3 and the last digit is even, so the number is divisible by 6. B 7 Subtracting 2 times the last digit from the rest gives a multiple of 7. 483: 48 − (3 * 2) = 42 = 7 * 6 E 8 Add the last digit to twice the rest. The result must be divisible by 8. 56: (5 * 2) + 6 = 16. E 9 Sum the digits. The result must be divisible by 9. 2880: 2 + 8 + 8 + 0 = 18: 1 + 8 = 9. B 10 The last digit is 0. 130: the last digit is 0. B 11 Add the digits in blocks of two from right to left. The result must be divisible by 11. 627: 6 + 27 = 33 = 3 * 11. B 12 Subtract the last digit from twice the rest. The result must be divisible by 12. 324: 32 * 2 − 4 = 60 = 5 * 12. E 13 Add 4 times the last digit to the rest. The result must be divisible by 13. 637: 63 + 7 * 4 = 91, 9 + 1 * 4 = 13 E 14 Add the last two digits to twice the rest. The result must be divisible by 14. 364: 3 * 2 + 64 = 70. E 15 It is divisible by 3 and by 5. 390: it is divisible by 3 and by 5. B 16 Add the last two digits to four times the rest. The result must be divisible by 16. 176: 1 * 4 + 76 = 80 = 16 * 5 E 17 Subtract 5 times the last digit from the rest. 221: 22 − 1 * 5 = 17. E 18 It is divisible by 2 and by 9. 342: it is divisible by 2 and by 9. B 19 Add twice the last digit to the rest. 437: 43 + 7 * 2 = 57. E 20 It is divisible by 10, and the tens digit is even. 360: is divisible by 10, and 6 is even. B 21 Subtracting twice the last digit from the rest gives a multiple of 21. 168: 16 − 8 * 2 = 0. E 22 It is divisible by 2 and by 11. 352: it is divisible by 2 and by 11. B 23 Add 7 times the last digit to the rest. 3128: 312 + 8 * 7 = 368. 36 + 8 × 7 = 92. E 24 It is divisible by 3 and by 8. 552: it is divisible by 3 and by 8. B 25 Examine the number formed by the last two digits. 134,250: 50 is divisible by 25. E 26 Subtracting 5 times the last digit from 2 times the rest of the number gives a multiple of 26. 1248 : (124 * 2) – (8 * 5) = 208 = 26 * 8 I 27 Sum the digits in blocks of three from right to left. 2,644,272: 2 + 644 + 272 = 918. E 28 It is divisible by 4 and by 7. 140: it is divisible by 4 and by 7. B 29 Add three times the last digit to the rest. 348: 34 + 8 * 3 = 58. E 30 It is divisible by 3 and by 10. 270: it is divisible by 3 and by 10. B 31 Subtract three times the last digit from the rest. 837: 83 − 3 * 7 = 62 E 32 Add the last two digits to 4 times the rest. 1312: (13 * 4) + 12 = 64. E 33 Add the digits in blocks of two from right to left. 2145: 21 + 45 = 66. B

In addition, I will provide rules for some more notable divisors beyond 33.

These are:

35, 37, 39, 41, 43, 45, 47, 49 – 51, 53, 55, 57, 59, 61, 64 – 65, 67, 69, 71, 73, 75, 77, 79, 81, 83, 85, 87, 89, 91, 95, 97, 99 – 101, 103, 107, 109, 111, 113, 121, 125, 127 – 128, 131, 137, 139, 143, 149, 151, 157, 163, 167, 173, 179, 181, 191, 193, 197, 199 – 200, 211, 223, 225, 227, 229, 233, 239, 241, 250 – 251, 256 – 257, 263 ,269, 271, 277, 281, 283, 293, 300, 329, 331, 333, 369, 375, 499 – 500, 512, 625, 983, 987, 989, 993, 997, 999 – 1000 and 1024

Divisor Divisibility Condition Examples 1 Difficulty 35 Number must be divisible by 7 ending in 0 or 5. B 37 Subtract 11 times the last digit from the rest. 925: 92 − (5 * 11) = 37. E 39 Add 4 times the last digit to the rest. 351: 35 + (1 * 4) = 39 E 41 Subtract 4 times the last digit from the rest. 738: 73 − 8 * 4 = 41. E 43 Add 13 times the last digit to the rest. 36,249: 3624 + 9 * 13 = 3741,

374 + 1 * 13 = 387,

38 + 7 * 13 = 129,

12 + 9 * 13 = 129 = 43 * 3. E 45 The number must be divisible by 9 ending in 0 or 5. 2025: Ends in 5 and 2 + 0 + 2 + 5 = 9. E 47 Subtract 14 times the last digit from the rest. 1,642,979: 164297 − 9 * 14 = 164171,

16417 − 14 = 16403,

1640 − 3 * 14 = 1598,

159 − 8 * 14 = 47. E 49 Add 5 times the last digit to the rest. 1,127: 112 + (7 * 5) = 147.

147: 14 + (7 * 5) = 49 E 50 The last two digits are 00 or 50. 134,250: 50. B 51 Subtract 5 times the last digit from the rest. 204: 20 – (4 * 5) = 0 E 53 Add 16 times the last digit to the rest. 3657: 365 + (7 * 16) = 477 = 9 * 53 E 55 Number must be divisible by 11 ending in 0 or 5. E 57 Subtract 17 times the last digit from the rest. 3591: 359 − 17 = 342,

34 − 2 * 17 = 0. E 59 Add 6 times the last digit to the rest. 295: 29 + 5 * 6= 59 E 61 Subtract 6 times the last digit from the rest. 732: 73 – (2 * 6) = 61 E 64 2 The number formed by the last six digits must be divisible by 64. 2,640,000 is divisible by 64. I 65 Number must be divisible by 13 ending in 0 or 5. B 67 Subtract 20 times the last digit from the rest. 4489: 448 – 9 * 20 = 448 – 180 = 268. E 69 Add 7 times the last digit to the rest. 345: 34 + 5 * 7 = 69 E 71 Subtract 7 times the last digit from the rest. 852: 85 – (2 * 7) = 71 E 73 Add 22 times the last digit from the rest. 5329: 532 + 22 * 9 = 730,

7 + 22 * 3 = 73. E 75 Number must be divisible by 3 ending in 00, 25, 50 or 75. E 77 Form the alternating sum of blocks of three from right to left. 76,923: 923 – 76 = 847. I 79 Add 8 times the last digit to the rest. 711: 71 + 1 * 8 = 79 E 81 Subtract 8 times the last digit from the rest. 162: 16 – (2 * 8) = 0 E 83 Add 25 times the last digit to the rest. 581: 58 + (1 * 25) = 83 E 85 Number must be divisible by 17 ending in 0 or 5. 30,855: 3085 – 25 = 3060 = 17 * 18. And the number ends in 5. E 87 Subtract 26 times the last digit from the rest. 15138: 1513 − 8 * 26 = 1305,

130 − 5 * 26 = 0. E 89 Add 9 times the last digit to the rest. 801: 80 + 1 * 9 = 89 E 91 Subtract 9 times the last digit from the rest. 182: 18 – (2 * 9) = 0 E 95 Number must be divisible by 19 ending in 0 or 5. 51,585: 5158 + 10 = 5168,

516 + 16 = 532,

53 + 4 = 57 = 19 * 3. And the number ends in 5. E 97 Add the last two digits to 3 times the rest. 485: (3 * 4) + 85 = 97 E – I 99 Add the digits in blocks of two from right to left. 144,837: 14 + 48 + 37 = 99. E 100 Ends with at least two zeros. 14100: It has two zeros at the end. B 101 Form the alternating sum of blocks of two from right to left. 40,299: 4 – 2 + 99 = 101. I 103 Subtract the last two digits from 3 times the rest. 5356: (53 * 3) – 56 = 103 E – I 107 Subtract the last two digits from 7 times the rest. 1712: 17 * 7 – 12 = 107 I – H 109 Add 11 times the last digit to the rest. 654: 65 + (11 * 4) = 109 E 111 Add the digits in blocks of three from right to left. 1,370,184: 1 + 370 + 184 = 555 E 113 Add 34 times the last digit from the rest. 3842: 384 + 34 * 2 = 452,

45 + 34 * 2 = 113. I 121 Subtract 12 times the last digit from the rest. 847: 84 – 12 * 7 = 0 E 125 The number formed by the last three digits must be 000, 125, 250, 375, 500, 625, 750 and 875. 2125 is divisible by 125. I 127 Subtract 38 times the last digit from the rest. 4953: 495 – 38 * 3 = 381,

38 – 38 * 1 = 0. I 128 3 The number formed by the last seven digits must be divisible by 128. 11,280,000 is divisible by 128. H 131 Subtract 13 times the last digit from the rest. 1834: 183 – 13 * 4 = 131,

13 – 1 * 13 = 0. E 137 Form the alternating sum of blocks of three from right to left. 340,171: 171 – 34 = 137. I 139 Add 14 times the last digit from the rest. 1946: 194 + 14 * 6 = 278,

27 + 14 * 8 = 139. E 143 Add 43 times the last digit to the rest. 6149: 614 + 43 * 9 = 1001,

100 + 1 * 43 = 143. I 149 Add 15 times the last digit from the rest. 2235: 223 + 15 * 5 = 298,

29 + 15 * 8 = 149. E 151 Subtract 15 times the last digit from the rest. 66,893: 6689 – 15 * 3 = 6644 = 151 * 44. E 157 Subtract 47 times the last digit from the rest. 7536: 753 – 47 * 6 = 471,

47 – 47 = 0. I 163 Add 49 times the last digit to the rest. 26,569: 2656 + 441 = 3097 = 163 * 19. I 167 Subtract 5 times the last two digits from the rest. 53,774: 537 – 5 * 74 = 167. E 173 Add 52 times the last digit to the rest. 8996: 899 + 52 * 6 = 1211,

121 + 52 = 173. H 179 Add 18 times the last digit to the rest. 3222: 322 + 18 * 2 = 358,

35 + 18 * 8 = 179. E 181 Subtract 18 times the last digit to the rest. 3258: 325 – 18 * 8 = 181,

18 – 18 = 0. E 191 Subtract 19 times the last digit to the rest. 3629: 362 – 19 * 9 = 191,

19 – 1 * 19 = 0. E 193 Add 58 times the last digit to the rest. 11194: 1119 + 58 * 4 = 1351,

135 + 58 = 193. H 197 Subtract 59 times the last digit to the rest. 11820: 118 – 59 * 2 = 0. H 199 Add 20 times the last digit to the rest. 3980: 39 + 20 * 8 = 199. I 200 Last three digits of the number are 000, 200, 400, 600 and 800. 34,400: The third last digit is 4, and the last two digits are zeroes. E 221 Subtract 21 times the last digit to the rest. 44521: 4452 – 21 * 1 = 4431,

443 – 21 * 1 = 422,

42 – 21 * 2 = 0. E 223 Add 67 times the last digit to the rest. 49729: 4972 + 67 * 9 = 5575,

557 + 67 * 5 = 892,

89 + 67 * 2 = 223. H 225 Last two digits of the number are “00″, “25″, “50″, or “75″ and the sum of the digits is a multiple of 9. 15,075: 75 is at the end and 1 + 5 + 0 + 7 + 5 = 18 = 2 * 9. I 227 Subtract 68 times the last digit to the rest. 51756: 5175 – 68 * 6 = 4767,

476 – 68 * 7 = 0. H 229 Add 23 times the last digit to the rest. 52441: 5244 + 23 * 1 = 5267,

526 + 23 * 7 = 687,

68 + 23 * 7 = 229. E 233 Add 70 times the last digit to the rest. 54289: 5428 + 70 * 9 = 6058,

605 + 70 * 8 = 1165,

116 + 70 * 5 = 466,

46 + 70 * 6 = 466 = 233 * 2. S 239 Add 24 times the last digit to the rest. 57121: 5712 + 24 * 1 = 5736,

573 + 24 * 6 = 717,

71 + 24 * 7 = 239. E 241 Subtract 24 times the last digit to the rest. 58081: 5808 – 24 * 1 = 5784,

578 – 24 * 4 = 482,

48 – 24 * 2 = 0. E 250 The number formed by the last three digits must be 000, 250, 500 and 750. 1,327,750 is divisible by 250. I 251 Subtract 25 times the last digit to the rest. 63001: 6300 – 25 * 1 = 6275,

627 – 25 * 5 = 502,

50 – 25 * 2 = 0. E 256 4 The number formed by the last eight digits must be divisible by 256. 225,600,000 is divisible by 256. H 257 Subtract 77 times the last digit to the rest. 66049: 6604 – 77 * 9 = 5911,

591 – 77 * 1 = 514 = 257 * 2. S 263 Add 79 times the last digit to the rest. 69169: 6916 + 79 * 9 = 7627,

762 + 79 * 7 = 1315,

131 + 79 * 5 = 526,

52 + 79 * 6 = 526 = 263 * 2. S 269 Add 27 times the last digit to the rest. 72361: 7236 + 27 * 1 = 7263,

726 + 27 * 3 = 807,

80 + 27 * 7 = 269. E 271 Subtract 27 times the last digit from the rest. 73441: 7344 – 27 * 1 = 7317,

731 – 27 * 7 = 542,

54 – 27 * 2 = 0. E 277 Subtract 83 times the last digit from the rest. 76729: 7672 – 83 * 9 = 6925,

692 – 83 * 5 = 277. S 281 Subtract 28 times the last digit from the rest. 78961: 7896 – 28 * 1 = 7868,

786 – 28 *× 8 = 562,

56 – 28 * 2 = 0. E 283 Add 85 times the last digit to the rest. 80089: 8008 + 85 * 9 = 8773,

877 + 85 * 3 = 1132,

113 + 85 * 2 = 283. S 293 Add 88 times the last digit to the rest. 85849: 8584 + 88 * 9 = 9376,

937 + 88 * 6 = 1465,

146 + 88 * 5 = 586,

58 + 88 * 6 = 586 = 293 * 2. S 300 Last two digits of the number are “00″, and the result of sum the digits must be divisible by 3. 3,300: The result of sum the digits is 6, and the last two digits are zeroes. S 329 Add 33 times the last digit to the rest. 9541: 954 + 1 * 33=987. 987=3 * 329. I 331 Subtract 33 times the last digit from the rest. 22177: 2217-7 * 231=1986. 1986=6 * 331. I 333 Add the digits in blocks of three from right to left. 410,922: 410 + 922 = 1,332 E 369 Add 37 times the last digit to the rest. 8487: 848 + 7 * 37 = 1107. I 375 The number formed by the last 3 digits must be divisible by 125 and the sum of all digits is a multiple of 3. 140,625: 625 = 125 * 5;

1 + 4 + 0 + 6 + 2 + 5 = 18 = 6 * 3. H 499 Add the last three digits to two times the rest. 74,351: 74 * 2 + 351 = 499. E – H 500 Ends with 000 or 500. 47,500 is divisible by 500. B 512 5 The number formed by the last nine digits must be divisible by 512. 1,512,000,000 is divisible by 512. H 625 Ends in 0000, 0625, 1250, 1875, 2500, 3125, 3750, 4375, 5000, 5625, 6250, 6875, 7500, 8125, 8750 or 9375. 567,886,875: 6875. H 983 Add the last three digits to seventeen times the rest. 64878: 64 * 17 + 878=1966. 1966=2 * 983 S 987 Add the last three digits to thirteen times the rest. 30597: 30 * 13 + 597=987 S 989 Add the last three digits to eleven times the rest. 21758: 21 * 11 + 758 = 989 H – S 993 Divisible by 331 and by 3. 8937: 8 + 7 = 15 (3 and 9 is omitted because they are divisible by 3)

15 = 3 * 5

8937: 893 – 7 * 33 = 662 = 331 * 2 I 997 Add the last three digits to three times the rest. 157,526: 157 * 3 + 526= 997 E – H 999 Add the digits in blocks of three from right to left. 235,764: 235 + 764 = 999 E 1000 Ends with at least three zeros. 2000 ends with 3 zeros. B 1024 6 , 7 The number formed by the last ten digits must be divisible by 1024. 107374063616: 7374063616 is divisible by 1024 S

1 With the exception of 3 and 9, the zero is omitted if the divisibility process contains zero (e.g. see divisor 101 and 137)

2 This divisibility condition only applies to a 6-digit number or more only.

3 This divisibility condition only applies to a 7-digit number or more only.

4 This divisibility condition only applies to a 8-digit number or more only.

5 This divisibility condition only applies to a 9-digit number or more only.

6 This divisibility condition only applies to a 10-digit number or more only.

7 210 = 1024 which the number formed by the last 10 digits must be divisible by 1024.

In fact, the last divisibility rule can be generalised as below:

A number y is divisible by 2n, if the number x formed by its last n digits is divisible by 2n, where n is any integer from 1 to ∞.



For example, the number 1262144 is divisible by 64 (26) as the number formed by the last six digits (262144) is divisible by 64.

Enjoy!

