Long Forgotten 久違了

As we did not have any outdoor activities for quite a while, my wife suggested to visit the Mount Parker Country Park today.

It has been about two weeks since my boy’s school resumed lessons. Other than having to get up earlier to take him to school, I have the luxury to have more spare time in the morning.

不經不覺間兒子回校上課已兩星期多，除了要早點起來陪他上學外，早上卻多了些空閒時間。



很久沒有往外走，今天太太建議到柏架山郊野公園行山。

After taking my boy to school, I went to Shaukeiwan and boarded the westbound tram to Quarry Bay, where I will have my breakfast with my wife.



I was born in Shaukeiwan and moved out in my 20s, so Shaukeiwan is one of those familiar places to me. As the tram moved along the Shaukeiwan Road, my memories of the district are getting blurry and there are places that I can hardly recall. Probably, I can’t help as revitalisation projects have taken place throughout the area.

送了兒子回校後，一個人走到筲箕灣，跳上西行電車往鰂魚涌，準備和太太滙合吃早餐。



我出生於筲箕灣，居住了二十多年才搬離，對於這個小區可説是非常熟識。電車沿著筲箕灣道一路往前走，眼前的景物開始有點似是而非的感覺，不竟經過這麼多個年頭，舊區重建的步伐已遍佈整個區域。

The pink building in the following picture is one of the oldest building in this area. It was built in the ’50-’60s. My old classmate told me that the lower floors used to be a maternity home and he was born there.

這是老區內一座頗有歷史的大樓，相信已超過五、六十年。老同學説這裡低層昔日是一間留產所，他就是在這裡出世。

This is the “Monster Building“, which I believed many photography enthusiast have already been here before. If you are those Transformer followers, you should also aware of this place – Montane Mansion, in Quarry Bay.



This road on the right hand side of the following picture is the entrance to the Mount Parker Country Park. We will start our hiking journey from here later.

著名的”怪獸大廈“，相信很多攝影發燒友也曾拜訪過，如果你喜歡變形金剛的話，亦應該對它有認識 – 鰂魚涌海山樓。



相片中右手邊的路口便是柏架山郊野公園的入口，稍後的行山路線便在此出發。

The destination of today’s tram ride is here – North Point Primary School.

而今天電車行程的終點站就在這裡 – 北角官立小學。

We used to have our breakfast at home. Taking simple sandwich with peanut butter or fruit jam. Since we are going to hike today, we had our breakfast in one of the local cafe in Quarry Bay. I am having my favourite selection “Set A” – Macaroni with ham, scrambled eggs, toast with butter and cup of hot coffee. My wife is also having her favourite too – Corn beef with egg sandwich and hot Hong Kong style milk tea.



This cafe is famous for her speed. All the dishes were ready shortly after our ordering. All of sudden, I noticed that I have not asked them to exclude milk from my coffee, oh Jesus!

平日留在家中通常只會吃數片花生醬或菓醬三文治，難得今天往外走，先和太太吃個早餐。有我至愛的 “A餐” – 火腿通粉，炒滑蛋配牛油多士，再加一杯熱咖啡，而太太就吃個簡單的蛋牛三文治加熱奶茶。



這間茶餐廳出名快，轉過頭便全部送上，這一刻卻發覺竟然忘記叫”咖啡走奶“，真有點無奈！





We used to visit the Mount Parkers Country Park once a month. However, with the outbreak of the pandemic, we have not come here for nearly nine months. Despite it take 10 more minutes as compared to our past records, to reach Quarry Pass, we managed to get there without any stopping along the trail. Seems like there is not much deterioration in our health.

以往差不多每個月都會到柏架山郊野公園行山，疫情暴發後已有差不多九個月沒有走過。雖然上山時間比起昔日慢了十分鐘，但慶幸仍可一口氣走到大風坳，體力沒有變差。

My son’s school currently only offers lesson in the morning. School will be finished by 1:00 in the afternoon.



After hiking, my wife went home while I would pick up our son. As I still got plenty of time, I walked up to the school from Shaukeiwan.

兒子的學校暫時只開放上午課堂，下午一時便放學回家。



行完山送了太太上巴士回家後，我便從筲箕灣慢步往學校接兒子。

I first came along the Ming Wah Da Ha, a public housing estate that was built by Housing Society back in the ’60s. This is a place that I used to walk along several times a day when I was attending my secondary school. Other than those building colours, there is no significant change for the past period.



However, with the aging building facilities, high maintenance charges as well as the lower space-efficiency, redevelopment of the entire housing estate has finally taken place. in the past few years.

沿途經過明華大廈，這個已有數十年歷史的公共房邨，是昔日我每天都會經過數次的地方。除了外牆顏色的不斷翻新外，整體上也沒有太大的改變。



隨著屋宇配置老化，維修費用上升，再加上較低的空間使用效率，這個老屋邨終敵不過重建的巨輪。

Phase one of the new Ming Wah Da Ha redevelopment project is scheduled to be completed by end 2020 and will inject a refreshing look into the area.



On the other hand, the high rent that comes along with the redevelopment will definitely impose a significant financial pressure to the residents, especially the ages.

預計明華大廈第一期重建項目將於今年內入伙，屆時將會帶來至新景像，為這老區注入生氣。



但另一方面，高昂的租金亦會為一些老居民帶來很大的壓力，恐怕並非每一戶住客也能負擔。

Moving ahead is another large scale revitalisation project. This is where the original “Island Gardens” built under the Civil Servants’ Cooperative Building Societies located. The original houses were torn down and became the new “Island Garden“. One of the most prestige residential properties in the district, enjoying the best views of Mount Parker and Lei Yu Mun.

再往前走是另一大型重建項目。這裡前身是屬於公務員合作社計劃的藹寧園，現在已重建成為大型住宅”香島“，亦是區內數一數二的豪宅，盡享整個柏架山及鯉魚門的景色。

This area is now populated with numerous high value revitalisation projects. So is there anything remains unchanged here?



Probably are the two government secondary schools and the old Shaukeiwan Fire Station. Time seems to be frozen and nothing has been changed.

看來整個區域都是有價值的重建項目，還有甚麼是不變呢？



相信只有兩所政府中學及筲箕灣消房局，時間就像停了下來，一切都沒有改變。

While I was taking photographs, I found this cyclist stopping in front of the traffic light and waiting leisurely for his down hill ride ahead!

就在拍照期間見到這位單車客，悠然自得的在燈口前等待俯衝下山！

Seems like I am doing well and have moved nearly 20000 steps today, not too bad.

走了一整天，總共行了差不多二萬步，也算不錯。

Just within one day, I have come across long forgotten tram journey, long forgotten set breakfast, long forgotten hiking as well as long forgotten old district that I used to live. What can I say from this?



Nothing but being old.

一天之內，重歷久違了的電事之旅，久違了的早餐，久違了的行山，以及久違了的老區，這亦証明自己已經老了！

There is another long forgotten hero, our legendary guitarist, Eddie Van Halen passed away today. In memory of Eddie, let’s revisit one of his greatest live performance in 1986.



May his soul rest in peace.

今天還有一個久違了的人，著名結他手 Eddie Van Halen 離開了廣大樂迷，我亦在此送上他的一段影片作為一個悼念，願安息吧。

