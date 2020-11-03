Eric Clapton was asked about how it felt to be the world’s best guitarist. His response: “I don’t know. Ask Prince.”

This is one of the most prestigious compliments I’ve ever learnt about Prince from various social media.



So, is it real?



No one knows but it is quite unlikely that Eric Clapton has made such a comment as similar quotes have been circulating around on other artists.

Frankly speaking, I’m not really concerned about truthfulness of the quote. To me, he is great and I enjoy “watching” Prince’s guitar playing!



Oh wait … , why “watching” and not “listening” ?



Just take a look at this YouTube video and you will know.

I first learnt about Prince was his song “Purple Rain” around the period I started to work.



At that time, this song did not get much of my attention and to be honest, I was a little bit sick of his stage performance and his outlook as a rock player. May be I was too young to appreciate his performance style.



Another thing that I did not like are those strange guitars that he used.

Playing one of his Cloud Guitars

The Symbol Guitar mapping his other stage name that known as “Love Symbol“

However, those guitars are perfectly in-lined with his flamboyant styles.

Things have changed and my feeling with Prince has significantly changed in recent years.



What triggered this sudden change?



It was the outro of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” performed by Prince at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony 2004 (the above video).



Interestingly enough, the performance was for George Harrison and not he himself as a inductee in the same ceremony.

I must admitted that Prince’s live performance was highly enjoyable. His playing was confident, deeply emotional, inspirational and demonstrated a mastery level of guitar skills. He captured everyone’s attention and burning up the stage.



One more thing to note, the “Telecaster style” guitar he was playing (Hofner Mat Cat) looked gorgeous!

There is a saying that Prince was an underrated guitarist.



Personally I don’t agree and I do believe that it was his multi-talented nature as a musician and great stage performer that outshone his guitar playing.

On 21 April 2016, Prince left all his fans at the age of 57, suffering from accidental fentanyl overdose.

As a salute to the greatest performer, let me share with you another YouTube video on Prince’s iconic Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show through a rain and wind storm.

