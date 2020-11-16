Windows PC WIFI / Bluetooth Upgrade 無綫網絡/藍芽升級

Early in September, I had upgraded my old Windows based Intel NUC with a SSD. It ran swiftly for all my day-to-day works except one thing, Wireless network support is still missing. In case I would like to use the NUC as a multimedia player, this will impose some constraints especially on cabling and device placement.



As I was making some online shopping recently with Amazon, I bought an Intel compatible Wifi network adapter for the NUC to enable the required wireless support.

早前為家中的 Intel NUC 更換了 SSD 後，日常運作已非常暢順，用起來亦很稱心。稍為美中不足是欠缺無綫網絡的支援，如要作其他用途，在擺位及網路配線上便較不方便。



剛巧早幾天要在 Amazon 作網購，便添置了一塊 Intel 相容 Wifi 網絡卡為我的 NUC 升級。

The Wifi adapter card chosen is an Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7260 compatible PCI Express Half Mini Card (HMC). Other than the 802.11ac wireless standard, the adapter also supports Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0 specification which I may also used the NUC for cycle training.

今次揀選了一塊與 Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7260 相容的 PCI Express Half Mini Card (HMC)，除了802.11ac 無線網絡外，亦提供藍芽低功耗 4.0 支援，因此將來也可把這台 NUC 用於室內單車訓練。

The adapter costs only HKD 167 and was shipped to Hong Kong within a week.



With my past experience on upgrading the NUC, I expect the installation of the wifi adapter should take less than an hour.

這塊網絡卡價格不高，只需 HKD 167，七天內送抵香港。



有了上次升級的經驗，預計一小時內應可完成整個升值級工程。

AC 7260 HMC Installation 安裝

Same as the SSD upgrade work, remove the bottom cover and the hard disk enclosure with a screwdriver.

一如上次 SSD 安裝，先把底蓋及內置硬碟座鬆開。

Remove the SSD and loosen the HMC mounting screw.

折除 SSD，再鬆開 HMC 座上的螺絲。

Insert the Wireless HMC and tighten the mounting screw.

插上 Wireless HMC，收緊固定用的螺絲。

Carefully take out the two pre-wired wireless antenna cables. At the end of each cable is a U.FL miniature RF connector (female) to be used with wireless adapter card.

輕輕取出內置的兩組無線網絡天線的 U.FL (female) 接頭。

The two U.FL male connectors are very small and considerable work is required to plug in the cables.

留意 HMC 上的天線插座，因體積極之小巧，扣上天線的接頭會有一定難度。

After the cables are plugged onto the adapter, pull the cables lightly to make sure they are securely connected.

插上後切記要輕輕拉一下，以確定接頭已緊緊扣上。

System Driver Verification 確認系統驅動程式

The Microsoft Windows 10 Operating System already comes with the required Intel Wireless-AC 7260 device driver. No additional driver is required and the adapter should be ready for operation.



Execute the Windows 10 Device Manager to review the status of the Bluetooth Device (RFCOMM Protocol TD) and the Intel(R) Dual Band Wireless-AC 7260 devices.

Microsoft Windows 10 系統已內置對應的無線網絡卡的驅動程式，硬件插上後便能即刻使用。



首先運行 Device Manager 來檢示藍芽網絡 ( Bluetooth Device (RFCOMM Protocol TDI) ) 及無線網絡 ( Intel(R) Dual Band Wireless-AC 7260 ) 之狀態。

Highlight the Bluetooth Device (RFCOMM Protocol TDI) device. Click on the right mouse button and select the Driver Tab. Perform “Update Driver” to make sure the latest driver software is installed.

按滑鼠右邊按鍵，㨂選 Driver -> “Update Driver” 更新驅動程式。

Similarly, verify and perform the driver update for the Intel(R) Dual Band Wireless-AC 7260 device.

同樣為無線網絡更新驅動程式。

Finally, connect the wireless adapter to the wireless router / access point and verify the two new connections.

最後，連接上室內的路由器 / 無線存取點，並檢查這兩個全新 Network Connections。

That completes the adapter installation and the NUC is ready to go.

就是這樣簡單便完成了這塊卡的配置。

