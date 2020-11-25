Hiking Route – Tsing Yi Nature Trails 青衣自然徑

I normally went hiking in the Mount Parker country park, which is easily accessible and with sufficient distance as a workout. Hiking in the New Territories seems to be rare to me but I had one with my old classmates in Tsing Yi last month.

平日行山大部分時間都會到柏架山，主要是因爲交通方便又有足夠的路程。相對在新界的路線則較為少去，但在過去的十月尾便與老同學們到遠方的青衣島走了一轉。

Two of our classmates suggested a very popular and easy route – Tsing Yi Nature Trails. Since most of the 4 Km route is covered with tall trees, hiking along the trails will still be comfortable even under bright sunlight.



In view of the popularity of the route, plenty of information are available over the Internet and I will not repeat here.

同學中兩位行山達人推介了一條極之容易的路線 – 青衣自然徑。約4公里的路程大部分都有樹木覆蓋，即使烈日當空的日子也不會太辛苦。



由於此路線頗受歡迎，網上有很多相關資訊，我亦不打算在此重覆。

The Tsing Yi Nature Trails comes with several attractions: great shading, pavilion, Tsing Ma Bridge and stunning sunset.

這路線有數個特色，樹蔭，涼亭、青馬大橋及夕陽景緻。

Detailed Route & Elevation Profile

詳細行程資訊

We started our journey from the North end along the Liu To Road. To my surprise, there was a very long staircase right ahead that looked like never ending to me! Fortunately, with the great shading, I managed to complete the first few minutes of climbing.

從寮肚路北口進入，一開始便是長長的梯級，還好有樹蔭，即使當天烈日當空，數分鐘的行程一點都不辛苦。

A never ending staircase?

走不完的梯級?

There are four pavilions or observation decks along trail, pavilion #1 to #4 running from the south end to the north end.



Since we started our journey from the north end, we first came across Pavilion #4. This is also called the “Reunification Health Trail Pavilion” which is derived from the other name of the trail, the Reunification Health Trail to memorise Hong Kong’s return to Chinese sovereignty.



But how about the other three pavilions? They don’t have any similar name!



Frankly speaking, as Pavilion #3 and #4 are both covered by tall trees, you can’t get a good view of the surrounding areas.

青衣自然徑總共有4個觀景亭，從南口開始順序排列，我由北口進入便會先到達4號亭。由於青衣自然徑又叫作回歸紀念徑，4號亭另一名稱是回歸徑紀念亭，但為甚麼其他3個亭又沒有這稱謂呢？



坦白講，4號及3號觀景亭被樹木遮敝，根本沒有景觀可言！

Pavillion #4 (Reunification Health Trail Pavilion) 4號觀景亭 (回歸徑紀念亭)

Pavilion #3 3號觀景亭

Pavilion #2 2號觀景亭

You may wonder why there are only three pavilions shown above. Where is Pavilion #1?



Well it is actually located on a branch of the main trail. As the view from there is not much different from the other three, we just skipped it.

你可能會問為何只有三個觀景亭呢，答案是一號亭位處於主徑的分支路上，我們覺得沒有甚麼特別，跳過便算了！

Pavilion #1

1號觀景亭

The highest point of the trail that situated in Picnic Area #2, is also the most popular location for enjoying the beautiful scenery. From here, you can get a view of the urban Northern Tsing Yi and Tsuen Wan. However, the most eye-catching view is the magnificent Tsing Ma Bridge, Ma Wan and Lantau Island on the west.

要看風景的話，當然不能錯過青衣自然徑的最高點，亦是2號野餐區的所在地。這處可看到青衣北及荃灣的市區發展，亦可一覧位於西面的青馬大橋、馬灣及大嶼山。

North Tsing Yi & Tsuen Wan

青衣北、荃灣

Tsing Ma Bridge

青馬大橋

One of my classmates is a Feng Shui Master who is extremely knowledgeable on Feng Shui, a practice of arranging the pieces in living spaces in order to create balance with the natural world. In view of the special geographic property of this location, he had brought along his “Luopan” to collect Feng Shui data for his study. We certainly took this opportunity to learn from the master!

我們的老同學對風水有博大精深的認識，因應此處地勢，特別帶來他的”羅庚“收集風水數據。大家當然不會放過這個機會，向高人好好學習！

Luopan

羅庚

Tsing Ma Bridge & Ma Wan at the west

手指之處是西面的青馬大橋及馬灣

If you are not satisfied with the view of Tsing Ma Bridge at the highest point or would prefer a lower view angle, there is another place for you. Be prepared for the extra steps ahead!



Shortly after Picnic Area #1 and slightly before Pavilion #2, there is a small footstep leading to the retaining wall facing the Tsing Ma Bridge. As not many people come to this place, the footstep is full of weeds and a little bit slippery especially on the earlier part. Use of trekking pole is highly desirable.



The retaining wall was built with multiple levels. Just follow the catchwater to the level you want.

如果覺得青馬大橋還是有點遠，觀賞角度太高的話，不緊要，就帶大家走多幾步，辛苦多一些，到另一處的特別觀景點。



向前繼續走，過了一號野餐區不久，2號觀景亭前的路傍有一小徑，可通往山坡西面的護土牆。相信這處不是太多人到來，小徑已長滿了雜草，加上早段是爛路，有行山杖會較佳。



沿著引水道一路往下走便可到達這個多層式的護土牆。視乎你想找個甚麼角度拍攝，選擇適當的層數再打橫走。

Hidden trail just passed the Picnic Area #1 一號野餐區附近的隱敝小徑

Walking downward along the catchwater 從引水道往下走

Walking downward along the catchwater 從引水道往下走

Finding the right location to take photo 尋找適當位置拍照

We got to the lowest part of the retaining walls. More spacious and more flexible to capture the views we want. The view of Tsing Ma Bridge is much better and more closer to normal view angle.

我們走到最低的一層，刻處有較大的空間拍攝。青馬大橋的景觀較佳亦相對接近正常視角。

Tsing Ma Bridge

青馬大橋

Other than Tsing Ma Bridge, you can also get a view of the Ting Kau Bridge that connected Tsing Yi to Tuen Mun. It is the world first major 4-span cable-stayed bridge and is one of the landmarks of the Chek Lap Kok International Airport Core project.

同場加影連接青衣至屯門的汀九橋，這是世界第一條三塔式斜拉橋，亦見証了當年赤鱲角新機場的核心工程之一。

Ting Kau Bridge

汀九橋

Next came the hardest part of the day, climbing up the slope and resuming our journey.

拍完照往上走，返回主徑才是今天最痛苦的事。

Back to the main trail

返回主徑

So steep that rope was needed to climb back to the main trail

小徑頗斜，需要以繩索輔助

Upon leaving Pavilion #2, there are only bushes along the trail. No more tall trees and no more shading, you are completely exposed to the bright sunlight. Enjoyed it!

2號觀景亭之後的一段沒有樹蔭，是給大家享受燦爛陽光的好機會，大家要好好珍惜呀！

Personally, I also considered this as the most beautiful part of the trail.

這亦是欣賞景緻的最美好的一段。

North Tsing Yi & Tsuen Wan

青衣北、荃灣

Oil tanks & Shipyards at Southwest part of Tsing Yi Island

青衣島西南方的大型油庫、船廠

Within 15 minutes, we arrived at the south end of the trail, which also marked the end of the journey.

不一會便走到終點，青衣自然徑南口。

Tsing Yi Nature Trails (South Entrance)

青衣自然徑 (南口)

Having such a wonderful workout in the morning, its time again for lunch.



What do I have?



One of my favourites, instant noodles with Luncheon meat plus bonus pork chop!

忙了一個早上，又是午飯時間，我的至愛，餐肉公仔麵加豬扒！

As Tsing Yi Nature Trail is located in the western side of the New Territories, it is an excellent place for watching sunset. Coming in the morning like us is definitely not a good move.



Anyway, a friend of my friend happened to visit here few days later. Let’s enjoy his photo of the stunning sunset and all credits should go to him.



Isn’t it lovely?

因為青衣自然徑座擁香港的西面景緻，是觀賞日落的最佳地點，我們早上來未色錯失機會。



不打緊，朋友的朋友在數天後亦曾到來，就借用一下他的夕陽美照吧！



的確吸引，對嗎？

Tsing Ma Bridge @Sunset

