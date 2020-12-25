A Brighter Tomorrow 明天會更好

My family had another hike on Christmas Eve, or to be more exact, morning of Christmas Eve. This looked like kind of strange Christmas celebration, but we can’t help as this is the norm of the year. You can’t go abroad, no group gathering, and probably hiking is a more safe activity. However, my family still have to go in group of two, in order not to violate the social gathering ban and got arrested.



Just like what we have in the past, our journey started from Kennedy Road in Wanchai to the Wanchai Gap Playground. Along Coombe Road, Barker Road, Plantation Road to the Peak Galleria and then to the top of the peak, the Victoria Peak Garden. You may refer to my previous post for this route.

2020 年的平安夜，其實只是早上的日子，和家人去了行山。沒法子，經歷了不一樣的一年，外遊不得，朋友聚會又不可以，戶外行山應該較安全，只是一家人仍要分成二人一組，避免違反限聚令而被捕。



和以往一樣，今天行程從堅尼地道出發往灣仔峽公園，沿甘道上山頂；經白加道，種植道，山頂廣場，再到達今天的最高點，山頂公園。有興趣的話，可參考我之前的一篇文章。

Victoria Peak Garden 山頂公園

I supposed that was the end of today’s journey. However, to our surprise, my boy expected to return to Wanchai following the original track. All of a sudden, the 9 Km trip became 18 Km instead. What more miserable was that only the boy had his McDonald meal at the Peak Galleria. My wife and I had to return to Wanchai for our late late afternoon tea!

本來以為行程就此完結，怎料兒子竟然說要走回頭路返灣仔；原本約9公里的路程突然變成18公里。更慘的是只有兒子吃過麥記，我和太太要四點多返回灣仔後，才有機會吃個下午茶！

So are we the only unlucky one?



Definitely not! Those shops in the Peak Galleria, that mainly served the overseas tourists are much more miserable!



At this moment where there was no overseas tourists, most of those trendy tea shops, dessert shops are empty and without any customers. Just like me, I believe most of the local people in Hong Kong are not willing to pay much more than usual here.



While I was looking around, I found some of the shopkeepers, waiter/waitress were sitting there with nothing to do and some were even day dreaming.



If the pandemic persist, possibly another round of shop closing is coming and more people will be losing their jobs.

要説慘的當然不會只有我兩個，昔日主要是做遊客生意的商戶比我們更慘。



在沒有外地遊客的這刻，山頂廣場內一些潮流喫茶、甜品的店子，連一個客人也沒有，相信很多香港市民亦和我一樣，不太願意附出較高昂的價錢在此消費。環顧四周，好一些店員呆坐店中，亦有一些在發白日夢，我也不好意思為他們拍照。



疫情如果繼續下去，相信不多久就會掀起另一輪結業潮，更多市民將會加入失業大軍。

Initially there were failures in policy, but with the wide-spreading of the pandemic, I believed no one will disagree that the government is not getting the right job done. Pandemic plus series of human failures, probably we can’t escape from this disaster.

先是政策失誤，再來個疫情，就完全反映出這個政府的無能；天災加上人禍，縱有百年基業的這片土地相信亦也無可倖免了。

I’m not those who like reminiscing. Rather than indulging the past glories of Hong Kong, let’s be more positive. Don’t sigh, don’t give up and stay strong to face the challenges ahead.





A 40+ years old song to all of us, Tomorrow Will Be Better (“明天會更好“). 💪💪💪💪💪





A little side-track, how many artists you know in the video?

我從不喜歡緬懷過去，與其像很多人天天在頌讚香港昔日的光輝，倒不如保持正面的態度，不歎息，不放棄，為自己的未來努力行下去。





送上四十多年前的一首歌，明天會更好。 💪💪💪💪💪





題外話，你認識片段中的幾多位歌手呢？

Copyright © MyNewChapterInLife / MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog, 2020 All Rights Reserved.Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to ‘MyNewChapterInLife’ and ‘MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog’ with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.