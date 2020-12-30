Those Same Old Days 那些年

Ever since I have got my wireless EarPods, time spent on listening to music has increased quite significantly. Without exception, this also applied to today’s family hike.

買了無線耳機後，聽歌的時間比之前多了好幾倍，今早和家人行山也當然不例外。

I am fond of using the “Shuffle Play” function recently. Just clicked on the button, relax and let my phone to determine whatever song to play.



Even though I’m extremely familiar with the thousands of songs in my phone, sometimes this kind of “synthetic randomness” still give me big surprise.



Just like the song I had today – 寂寞難耐 (Lonely Days).

近來愛上了 “隨機播放” 模式，按了制後便任由手機去揀選歌曲；雖然機內數千首歌也曾聽過好幾遍，但這種 ”人為的隨意性” 有時仍會帶來一點點的意外驚喜。



就像今天重溫的這首歌 – 寂寞難耐。

Recalled the first time I heard the song from Jonathan Lee, it’s really hard for me to express that kind of emotional resonance I had.



Without any hesitation, I rushed to buy the record. 回想第一次聽到李宗盛的這首歌，那種認同感真是非筆墨所能形容。



在沒有太多思考下，我立即去買了這大碟。 生命中的精靈

I once shared this with old classmates, it came to my surprise that nearly all of them also had the same record. Probably it’s the magic of the lyric “一天又過一天，三十歲就快來“.



For the past 30+ years, Jonathan had performed several version of the song. Definitely, the following is my favourite version.

和一班舊同學談起這件事，竟發覺他們大多數也擁有這張大碟。這亦証明了那份對 “一天又過一天，三十歲就快來” 的認同感是多麼厲害。



在往後的三十多個年頭，李宗盛演繹了好幾個版本，我就最喜歡這個。

How about you ?

你呢？

