Looking Back – January 2021

|31 January
|A new start for Hongkongers.
|30 January
|A 8 Km family hiking from Deep Water Bay to Wanchai passing through Black’s Link.
This is the second time I hiked along Black’s Link and the scenery is really stunning.
|29 January
|The HKSAR government has launched a public consultation on real name registration for purchase of pre-paid SIM card.
We are one more step closer to the China.
|27 January
|Got an iPhone 12 Mini. Lightning fast and compact.
Good choice if you’ve got small hands.
|22 January
|Having a new chapter for my son. He is now ready into another stage of his musical journey.
|10 January
|Another family hike from Quarry Bay to Stanley.
|2 January
|A short ride after month of social distancing.
Copyright © MyNewChapterInLife / MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog, 2021
All Rights Reserved.Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to ‘MyNewChapterInLife’ and ‘MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog’ with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
Categories: Life, Looking Back, Random Things I Did, Random Thoughts
Buy what colour ar (iPhone 12 mini )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Green
LikeLike