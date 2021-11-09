UK Immigration – Six Months Summary 移居英國 – 半年小體驗

Accommodation takes up most of the expenses living in UK. Monthly rent for a two rooms apartment here in Kingston starts from £1500. Council Tax ranges from £115 to £343 subjected to the corresponding banding of the apartment. Band D for the most typical 2 rooms apartment is around £172.



Energy charge varies and really depends on the usage pattern. Taking my family as an example, the average energy charge is around £90 per month. And for expense on water supply, no separate charge will be made as it is currently covered in the Council Tax.

Personally I found spending on food is relatively lower in UK.



Fresh milk costs about £1.15 per bottle of 2.27 Litre, pack of 800g white bread at 60p, sliced cheese at 95p per pack, fruit jam at £1.6 per bottle, box of 15 pieces large egg at £2, chilled chicken thigh fillet at £3.5 per 640g and even slice of 225g chilled sirloin steak only costs £4. Reason for such a low cost is all these are local produce and don’t require import from other countries.



So is it really cheaper than Hong Kong? I believe you should have the answer.

Eating/dining in cafes or restaurants will be much more expensive in UK. In Hong Kong, you can get a meal for 30 to 40 HK dollars in “Cha chaan teng” or 80 to 90 dollars in more decent restaurants. Of course, if you willing to pay more, there are a lot of prestige restaurants as well.



A cup of coffee costs around £3 in UK, sandwiches or pastry at £3 to £5. Whereas a main meal normally costs £12 to £13. However, pricing remains roughly the same across different restaurants.

Hong Kong is a fast paced place and you don’t have to wait very long in a restaurant before you food is ready. Whereas the situation is completely different in UK. No matter how busy a cafe/restaurant is, the chef will prepare you food according to his own pace. In order to fit perfectly into the society, learn to “let go” – Don’t push the waiter unless only necessary.

Transportation fare is quite costly in UK, especially for the railway service. You also need to be aware of the related penalties. The most common mistake is the failure to touch the meter when changing rail services and the system will automatically add the penalty to the trip. Another point to note is there is time limit for each trip. Travelling beyond the the limit will incur additional penalty.



Bus service is relatively cheaper. London Bus adopts a hopper fare of £1.55 that provides unlimited journey made within one hour of first travel. Child under 10 and student aged 11-15 with the Oyster Photocard are free. 16+ student living within London, it is also free, otherwise, there is a 50% discount off the standard adult fare. For student over 18, there is a discount of 30%.

Just like other western countries, people in British tends to wear fairly casually and focus more on practicality. In summer, T-shirt with a pair of jeans is very common. When the weather is getting colder, they will put on a waterproof jacket.



To be honest, I fully grasped the essence of this and save a lot in clothing.

Talking about buying casual clothes, supermarkets like ASDA or Sainsbury’s are some good alternatives as they are inexpensive, for example, you can get a T-shirt under £2. For slightly better, you may find Denim Jean at about £10 from Primark. Even if you want a waterproof jacket, you can get it starting from £60 from M&S or other outdoors clothing shops.



In case you would like to buy those normally available in Hong Kong, you may also consider to visit Uniqlo as it has been in UK for quite some times.

Except for buying cycling related products or coffee beans, I seldom do any online shopping while living in Hong Kong. Here in UK, shopping is a totally different experience. There are not many shops around and you don’t have much choices. Neither are those new and trendy items and that probably explained why online shopping is so popular here. In fact, whenever I walked around the concierge of my apartment, there will be pile of packages from Amazon or other online shopping platforms.



Shopping groceries online is another trend that promoted by supermarket chains like Sainsbury’s, ASDA, Lidl etc. With the benefits of saving shopping time and product delivery, this definitely a excellent choice for office workers.



In my case, I still have my groceries shopping in supermarkets nearby at a kind of physical exercise. For the rest of the shopping, I will have it done online.

Personally, I have some reservation towards electronic payment while living in Hong Kong and Octopus was the only electronic payment I used for transportation and settlement of small amount expenses. After arriving in UK, I noticed that most of the people here relied on electronic payment. By using Contactless card or smart phone tied up with bank account, nearly all of the day to day payment can be made.



Another point to note is that London Bus has gone cashless for quite a while. You need to have an Oyster Card, Contactless card or smartphone for payment.



One of the major drive force behind is definitely the Covid-19. Government and major business encourage people to use electronic payment as a way to stop the spreading of the epidemic while physically handling bank notes and coins.



Frankly speaking, other than the first few weeks upon arrival, I have completely switched to electronic payment in UK. And for those few thousands banknotes exchanged in UK, most of them are still sitting in the drawer.