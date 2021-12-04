Looking Back – November 2021

29 November Temperature dropped to -2℃ with a maximum of 6℃ !



Eager to see snow but we were disappointed. Just some frost on top of cars, plants and rail of my balcony. 😬

23 November My old working partner, the 10 years old iMac was dead at midnight. Suspected to be a motherboard failure and wondered if it is worthwhile to fix it. RIP!







It’s lucky that I have a Macbook Pro with me. Otherwise, this definitely be the end of the world !



Anyway, time to work out the replacement plan. Get a Mac Mini or another iMac with Apple M1 or later chip? 🤔

7 November Went to Battersea Park to watch fireworks.







Lots and lots of people there and had to queue for a very long time just to have some foods.

4 November Had a short visit to RHS Garden at Wisley.





3 November Had a family trip to Stonehenge.



Drove 77 Miles to the heritage which was my longest drive in UK.







Vehicles were moving extremely fast at 70 mph all the way along the motoway. But still had another 77 Miles back home. 😱