Life

Looking Back – November 2021

By on ( 3 Comments )
29 NovemberTemperature dropped to -2℃ with a maximum of 6℃ !

Eager to see snow but we were disappointed. Just some frost on top of cars, plants and rail of my balcony. 😬
23 NovemberMy old working partner, the 10 years old iMac was dead at midnight. Suspected to be a motherboard failure and wondered if it is worthwhile to fix it. RIP!



It’s lucky that I have a Macbook Pro with me. Otherwise, this definitely be the end of the world !

Anyway, time to work out the replacement plan. Get a Mac Mini or another iMac with Apple M1 or later chip? 🤔
7 NovemberWent to Battersea Park to watch fireworks.



Lots and lots of people there and had to queue for a very long time just to have some foods.
4 NovemberHad a short visit to RHS Garden at Wisley.

3 NovemberHad a family trip to Stonehenge.

Drove 77 Miles to the heritage which was my longest drive in UK.



Vehicles were moving extremely fast at 70 mph all the way along the motoway. But still had another 77 Miles back home. 😱
2 NovemberMy niece came & stayed with us to spend her holiday.

A so call "Seasoned IT Professional" who has worked for over 26 years in the Information Technology / Financial industry. One day it came to mind that should I continue to work in a fast lane or take a break. Without any hesitation, I quit my job and start my new life.

3 replies »

    • Unfortunately, you can’t ! The closest you can get to is about 25 metres away from it.

      However, there are special tours (but limited availability) conducted either in the morning or evening (outside normal operating hours) that participants can actually go inside it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

