Looking Back – November 2021

|29 November
|Temperature dropped to -2℃ with a maximum of 6℃ !
Eager to see snow but we were disappointed. Just some frost on top of cars, plants and rail of my balcony. 😬
|23 November
|My old working partner, the 10 years old iMac was dead at midnight. Suspected to be a motherboard failure and wondered if it is worthwhile to fix it. RIP!
It’s lucky that I have a Macbook Pro with me. Otherwise, this definitely be the end of the world !
Anyway, time to work out the replacement plan. Get a Mac Mini or another iMac with Apple M1 or later chip? 🤔
|7 November
|Went to Battersea Park to watch fireworks.
Lots and lots of people there and had to queue for a very long time just to have some foods.
|4 November
|Had a short visit to RHS Garden at Wisley.
|3 November
|Had a family trip to Stonehenge.
Drove 77 Miles to the heritage which was my longest drive in UK.
Vehicles were moving extremely fast at 70 mph all the way along the motoway. But still had another 77 Miles back home. 😱
|2 November
|My niece came & stayed with us to spend her holiday.
Copyright © MyNewChapterInLife / MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog, 2021
All Rights Reserved.Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to ‘MyNewChapterInLife’ and ‘MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog’ with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
Categories: Life, Looking Back, Random Things I Did, Random Thoughts, UK Immigration
Can you go inside the Stonehenge? Standing at the center of it must bring you a very unique feeling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately, you can’t ! The closest you can get to is about 25 metres away from it.
However, there are special tours (but limited availability) conducted either in the morning or evening (outside normal operating hours) that participants can actually go inside it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know what, we have something called Manhattanhenge here, twice a year. I’ve seen it a couple of times.
LikeLike