Looking Back – December 2021

|31 December
|Unlike Christmas day, seems like UK people are not so enthusiastic about New Year. Most of the restaurants and cafes are still opened for service.
We are lazy and ordered takeaway for the New Year eve dinner.
|29 December
|Drove 50 Miles and visited the historical town Maidstone in Kent as suggested by my son. On our return trip, have a short stay at Bradbourne Lakes in Sevenoaks and met those lovely ducks.
|25 December
|Not only silent night, Christmas day is so … so silent as well.
|24 December
|Rushed to supermarkets to do the last minutes stock up of foods as nearly all the supermarkets would be closed starting from Christmas eve and re-opened after boxing day this year.
|22 December
|My family participated in the apartment’s Christmas Carols event. Most of the Christmas songs are “New” to us as we have never heard before. Anyway, just followed the other residents.
By the way, seems like we are the youngest among them.
|17 December
|People have fun at the Kingston Old Market.
|1 December
|Christmas decorations in Kingston town centre.
