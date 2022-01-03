Random Things I Did

Looking Back – December 2021

31 DecemberUnlike Christmas day, seems like UK people are not so enthusiastic about New Year. Most of the restaurants and cafes are still opened for service.

We are lazy and ordered takeaway for the New Year eve dinner.


29 DecemberDrove 50 Miles and visited the historical town Maidstone in Kent as suggested by my son. On our return trip, have a short stay at Bradbourne Lakes in Sevenoaks and met those lovely ducks.


25 DecemberNot only silent night, Christmas day is so … so silent as well.

24 DecemberRushed to supermarkets to do the last minutes stock up of foods as nearly all the supermarkets would be closed starting from Christmas eve and re-opened after boxing day this year.
22 DecemberMy family participated in the apartment’s Christmas Carols event. Most of the Christmas songs are “New” to us as we have never heard before. Anyway, just followed the other residents.



By the way, seems like we are the youngest among them.
17 DecemberPeople have fun at the Kingston Old Market.


1 DecemberChristmas decorations in Kingston town centre.

A so call "Seasoned IT Professional" who has worked for over 26 years in the Information Technology / Financial industry. One day it came to mind that should I continue to work in a fast lane or take a break. Without any hesitation, I quit my job and start my new life.

