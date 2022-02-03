Looking Back – January 2022

31 January Today is the eve of Lunar New Year but unlike in Hong Kong, there is rarely any celebration here in Kingston.



Right at 16:00 (Lunar New Year in Hong Kong), blessing messages from family members and friends were pouring through various social media channels. To be honest, with nine months of stay in UK, we didn’t have any festival feeling at all. Anyway, many thanks to all.







23 January Got a Homepod Mini for my Mac M1 Mini setup. Surprising sound quality with such a small size.







However, lack of any sound controls other than volume change is definitely a major drawback.

14 January Picked up a second-hand Apple Silicon Mac M1 Mini in central London to replace my old 2011 iMac failed in last November.







What a lightning fast little box !!!



9 January Finally jumped on the bandwagon of 5G Home broadband.







As most of the UK carriers offered Huwei 5G router as part of the plans, use of Pay-as-you-go Sim with your own 5G router seems to be a more cost effective alternate.

6 January Terribly cold today 😱.



