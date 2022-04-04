Looking Back – March 2022

31 March Ready to exchange for the GB driving licence by sending he DVLA D1 form, HK driving licence, BRP and cheque to DVLA Swansea via Royal Mail. Hopefully, the final GB driving licence will be available within a month’s time.

29 – 30 March Enjoyed the Mary Poppins Junior musical performed by students of the Chessington School. A show that was well prepared by teachers and a group of enthusiastic students for more than six months.



Bravo and salute to all who made this a success.



That kind of experience and exposure were definitely hard to get for students in Hong Kong.

26 March Day trip to Cambridge, a place that is completely different from what I saw more than a decade ago. You will find Chinese restaurants all over the place and lots of tourists speaking Putonghua!







Would like to go on a punting trip but ended up dropping the idea due to the high price tag as well as the way the guide pushing tourists to join.





25 March Got a tyre pressure warning while driving in New Malden. My visual checkup revealed that a screw was stuck on my Peugeot’s front tyre.



Fortunately one of the National Tyres stores was around but … another £130 to get me back on the road.

5 March Another 50 miles long distance driving trip to Brighton, a seaside resort at the southern coast of the England.







Everything is really expensive here!

20 February Drove 90 miles to the eastern coast of England and visited the Margate Beach and enjoyed a very nice lunch at the Margate’s moveable restaurant, Barletta located in Turner Contemporary.







Had a walk along the Rendezvous and the Lower Promenades.



