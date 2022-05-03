Looking Back – April 2022

23 April Great desserts and coffee with my family near the Old Kingston Market.





18 April Went to High Wycombe and supposed to have a visit of the Chiltern Hills AONB as requested by my son. However, without any prior detailed planning, we couldn’t find any specific point of interest. We ended up visiting the town centre for lunch.





17 April Seemed like Japanese Sakura (Cherry Blossom) is extremely common in UK.





16 April Another visit to Ikea at Croydon. Same Swedish meatballs again.





13 April Went to Portsmouth to visit my old classmate and enjoyed a wonderful lunch. Delicious sandwiches and great coffee.





12 April First visit to Ikea at Wembley and enjoyed the Swedish meatballs.





10 April Got my new 55 inch Samsung Smart TV from Costco.







Wow, really big to me. Need to get an installer to mount it onto the wall.

9 April Visited Greenwich again and took a ride on the Emirates Air Line cable car across the River Thames from Greenwich Peninsula to the Royal Dock.



