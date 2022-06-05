Looking Back – May 2022

May was another busy month focusing on moving into another apartment upon termination of the one-year tenancy agreement.
Most of the times were spent on tidy up, packing, relocation & getting other items/appliances required.
Really exhausting !!!
|29 May
|Finally moved into our new apartment.
Slight away from the Kingston town centre but still very convenient to us.
Also got my personal office. Small but cozy.
|18 May
|Lot of special limited edition items on sales for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. We’ve got box of butter shortcake from M&S.
|9 May
|Got the UK Driving licence by exchanging my HK licence.
Just a few simple steps but required some timely follow up works.
|8 May
|Family hiking in Box Hill.
To be honest, it looked like walking along the hilly road instead.
Copyright © MyNewChapterInLife / MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog, 2022
All Rights Reserved.Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to ‘MyNewChapterInLife’ and ‘MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog’ with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
Categories: Life, Looking Back, Random Things I Did, Random Thoughts, UK Immigration
唔夠喉呀 d 相咁靚
LikeLiked by 2 people
咁繼續睇我個 blog 啦 🤣
LikeLike
我也買了一盒馬沙登基七十周年紀念版曲奇餅。
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙌
LikeLike
That jubilee cookie tin should be kept by someone in family..for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh definitely 👍
LikeLike