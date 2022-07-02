Looking Back – June 2022

A quite relaxing month !
|28 June
|Had the sixth ride with my life boss in June.
Today, we went on a relatively longer journey in Bushy Park which was a new adventure for her.
|26 June
|An afternoon in the Royal Windsor Racecourse.
Not for money but for some wonderful family times under the sun.
Um …, betting was inevitable.
|18 June
|Joined a local London hiking group to walk from Dover town centre to Deal.
30+ participants met at St. Pancras Station before the journey.
A 17Km+ hiking along those “White cliff” and enjoyed panoramic views of the English Channel.
|4 June
|A short afternoon ride on my boy’s bike to Mortlake along the Thames Footpath.
本來也想去Dove的白懸崖看的，但後來因時間不夠放棄了，有旅行團將Dove和Canterbury合二為一，不過我選擇自己去Canterbury，彈性得多。倫敦天氣很好啊。倫敦健行的風景應該很漂亮，期待。
我當天0830在倫敦出發，用了差不多5小時由Dover行去Deal，其間只停45分鐘食午餐。至於倫敦的天氣，呢個多月真的很好，不過有時又突然變化很大，好難捉摸😬
參加健行團都這樣，有時趕時間，一邊走一邊吃，45分鐘算多了，我們有時15分鐘要搞掂。
佢哋仲唔會特別停低俾人影相，不過都好，大家可以專注啲去行。
因為他們目的是健行，在預定時間內完成行程。
呢個團好特別，領隊係西班牙大姐，行程最精彩係行完之後喺pub 飲啤酒，佢仲會熱舞，上次就係車站狂舞 Highway to Hell！
我發覺歐洲人當飲酒係飲水。去到邊都飲酒或啤酒。
八卦，你是不是Meetup上的會員？
不是啊 😬
