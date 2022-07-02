Random Things I Did

Looking Back – June 2022

A quite relaxing month !

28 JuneHad the sixth ride with my life boss in June.

Today, we went on a relatively longer journey in Bushy Park which was a new adventure for her.

26 JuneAn afternoon in the Royal Windsor Racecourse.

Not for money but for some wonderful family times under the sun.



Um …, betting was inevitable.

18 JuneJoined a local London hiking group to walk from Dover town centre to Deal.

30+ participants met at St. Pancras Station before the journey.



A 17Km+ hiking along those “White cliff” and enjoyed panoramic views of the English Channel.

4 JuneA short afternoon ride on my boy’s bike to Mortlake along the Thames Footpath.

  1. 本來也想去Dove的白懸崖看的，但後來因時間不夠放棄了，有旅行團將Dove和Canterbury合二為一，不過我選擇自己去Canterbury，彈性得多。倫敦天氣很好啊。倫敦健行的風景應該很漂亮，期待。

