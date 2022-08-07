Looking Back – July 2022

Looks like I had lost my focus in July !
|28 July
|My English Heritage family membership would expired by end of the year and we had to make full use of it whenever possible.
Our first attempt was a short visit to the Chiswick House and Garden to appreciate the Neo-Palladian architecture and the community supported garden.
Despite the visit was totally free with our family membership, I got a £130 penalty charge for entering a pedestrian and cycle zone after leaving the garden.
In-car Navigation was helpful most of the times but sometimes it just couldn’t catch up with those ever-changing road restrictions.
|20 July
|Conducted a test ride with my boy after brake controls swapping and new cable replacement of my Giant TCR SLR1.
Had a close encounter with the lovely cattle at the Petersham Meadows and enjoyed a can of Fanta Orange.
|17 July
|End of school year and beginning of Summer holidays for my boy.
Um … what to do next ???
|1 July
|Short ride to Hampton Court Palace with my life boss and visited the Platinum Jubilee Blooms.
