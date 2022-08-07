Random Things I Did

Looking Back – July 2022

By on ( 1 Comment )

Looks like I had lost my focus in July !

28 JulyMy English Heritage family membership would expired by end of the year and we had to make full use of it whenever possible.

Our first attempt was a short visit to the Chiswick House and Garden to appreciate the Neo-Palladian architecture and the community supported garden.



Despite the visit was totally free with our family membership, I got a £130 penalty charge for entering a pedestrian and cycle zone after leaving the garden.

In-car Navigation was helpful most of the times but sometimes it just couldn’t catch up with those ever-changing road restrictions.
20 JulyConducted a test ride with my boy after brake controls swapping and new cable replacement of my Giant TCR SLR1.

Had a close encounter with the lovely cattle at the Petersham Meadows and enjoyed a can of Fanta Orange.


17 JulyEnd of school year and beginning of Summer holidays for my boy.

Um … what to do next ???
1 JulyShort ride to Hampton Court Palace with my life boss and visited the Platinum Jubilee Blooms.


Copyright © MyNewChapterInLife / MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog, 2022

All Rights Reserved.Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to ‘MyNewChapterInLife’ and ‘MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog’ with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Categories: Random Things I Did, Looking Back, Random Thoughts, Life, UK Immigration

Tagged as: , , ,

Published by mynewchapterinlife

A so call "Seasoned IT Professional" who has worked for over 26 years in the Information Technology / Financial industry. One day it came to mind that should I continue to work in a fast lane or take a break. Without any hesitation, I quit my job and start my new life.

1 reply »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.