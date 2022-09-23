Looking Back – August 2022

A close friend of mine recently asked if I’m ok or not. Didn’t feel surprise as I was so out of mood to write.
Actually, I was just too lazy and couldn’t believe why such a monthly look back post was published by end of the month!
|14 – 19 August
|As part of the boy’s summary holiday, had a short stay in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Visited nearby areas, Glasgow & joined a local tour to the Highlands as well as Loch Ness.
Natural scenery of the highland areas were absolutely stunning.
Edinburgh is extremely busy city but to be honest, the living standard is really on par with London!
|13 August
|Had a weekend lunch at the local pub “The Woodman” at Ashtead. Cozy atmosphere and easy food.
|6 August
|Joined the “Sussex Balloon & Action Extravaganza” at South of England Showground, Haywards Heath. Shared the joy with locals out in the sun.
|3 August
|Visited another English Heritage spot “1066 Battle of Hastings, Abbey and Batterfield” and enjoyed a short drama played by two wonderful guys.
Drove to Hastings Beach afterwards and had our very first bite of British Fish & Chips. Wow, hard to believe in-expensive and tasty.
|1 August
|Short ride with my boy to Tolworth.
