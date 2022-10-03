Looking Back – September 2022

All Rights Reserved.Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to ‘MyNewChapterInLife’ and ‘MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog’ with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Sad to have her Majesty, Queue Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle, Scotland & I was astonished by the news from the Royal Family.

Sad to have her Majesty, Queue Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle, Scotland & I was astonished by the news from the Royal Family.

Sad to have her Majesty, Queue Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle, Scotland & I was astonished by the news from the Royal Family.

Sad to have her Majesty, Queue Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle, Scotland & I was astonished by the news from the Royal Family.

Travelled to Buckingham Palace to honour her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and lay some flowers for her in the St. James Park.

Travelled to Buckingham Palace to honour her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and lay some flowers for her in the St. James Park.

Queued up from Southwark Park to Westminster Abbey for the Lying-in-State ceremony and pay our tributes to her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Queued up from Southwark Park to Westminster Abbey for the Lying-in-State ceremony and pay our tributes to her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Queued up from Southwark Park to Westminster Abbey for the Lying-in-State ceremony and pay our tributes to her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Queued up from Southwark Park to Westminster Abbey for the Lying-in-State ceremony and pay our tributes to her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Published by mynewchapterinlife

A so call "Seasoned IT Professional" who has worked for over 26 years in the Information Technology / Financial industry. One day it came to mind that should I continue to work in a fast lane or take a break. Without any hesitation, I quit my job and start my new life. View all posts by mynewchapterinlife