Looking Back – September 2022

A sad month for me.
|19 September
|After ten days of national mourning, her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II finally settled in the Windsor Castle together with her beloved husband.
|13 September
|Queued up from Southwark Park to Westminster Abbey for the Lying-in-State ceremony and pay our tributes to her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
|10 September
|Travelled to Buckingham Palace to honour her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and lay some flowers for her in the St. James Park.
|8 September
|Sad to have her Majesty, Queue Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle, Scotland & I was astonished by the news from the Royal Family.
On the other hand, we are all glad with the succession by King Charles III.
Categories: Random Things I Did, Looking Back, Random Thoughts, Life, UK Immigration
其實Camela ok ar, 好就Charles
你知我慳家， 我所賞她精簡皇室架構，因為皇室的好多maintenance fee 和 operation cost 好貴的
如果唔咁做，相信又會有好多反皇室嘅壓力俾呢個新任皇帝！
所以Camela 咪做醜人囉
好平靜的九月。今天我們這裡受佛州颶風影響，下了兩天雨，氣溫跌到8度，中央暖氣自動開動。
上個星期英國都係得幾度，今個禮拜就回暖了一些 😄
