Looking Back – October 2022

Probably not a busy month!
|28 October
|Spent a day at the Dover Castle and got a glimpse of the great history of the Secret Wartime Tunnels.
|26 October
|Enjoyed a tasty roasted chicken family lunch in Croydon.
|24 October
|Remembered Pink Floyd’s album ‘Animals’?
A Grade-II architectural masterpiece now turns into large scale luxury shopping centre and residential development.
|23 October
|Bought a pile of reference books for GCSE preparation (Of course, not mine !)
|8 October
|Have a day trip to Oxford.
Stopped over at the Bicester Village and got some Hong Kong style street foods at a newly opened Asian supermarket.
Strolled along the Oxford city centre , St. John’s College and the Christ Church Meadow.
會不會考慮去Yorkshire行一下？那邊的鄉郊好靚。本來想十二月再去英國，但機票升到三倍，還是等淡季了。
