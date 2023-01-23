Looking Back – November/December 2022

Finally got this “Look back” post ready before end of January 2023.
|24 December
|Christmas eve at the “Bond-In-Motion” exhibition in Brussels.
|23 December
|Another day visit to Antwerp and the lovely Chocolate Nation. Got a lot of knowledges on Chocolates, from beans to the end products.
|22 December
|Day trip to Mini-Europe, Atomium and EU Headquarters.
|21 December
|Christmas holidays travel on EuroStar to Belgium. Nice trip but I ended up staying in the hotel after catching Flu.
|18 December
|Time for FIFA World Cup 2022 and also our first experience of watching world cup in Pubs.
Had some wonderful time there especially for final at O’Neills Irish Pubs and Bars, Kingston. Nice foods and joyful atmosphere.
|19 November
|A really tough hiking exercise in the Box Hill AONB to confirm my full recovery from Covid-19.
|14 November
|Oops, Covid-19 positive!!!
|3 November
|Had a visit to the Royal Air Force Museum before my English Heritage membership expired.
An interesting place that was worth visiting and the foods from her cafe were very nice too!
Copyright © MyNewChapterInLife / MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog, 2022
All Rights Reserved.Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to ‘MyNewChapterInLife’ and ‘MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog’ with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
Categories: Random Things I Did, Looking Back, Random Thoughts, Life, UK Immigration
你好忙呀！ 忙住玩
LikeLiked by 1 person