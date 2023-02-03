Random Things I Did

Looking Back – January 2023

By on ( 4 Comments )
31 JanuaryLunch in Hampton Wick High Street after our morning walk to Teddington.



The foods were great and the place was definitely worth another visit.
22 JanuaryFriend of mine prepared fried traditional turnip cake for us. Really delicious. 👍



Another joyful dinner gathering for the Lunar New Year.



21 JanuaryGarlic bread, pizza and home roasted chicken for our Lunar New Year eve dinner gathering.


5 JanuaryEnjoyed a relaxing morning coffee break with my brother-in-law next to Leicester Square and strolled along the China Town.


2 JanuaryFirst time driving to Canary Wharf in Zone 2 & exercised extra care not to go through the London Congestion Zone.

Had the chance to use the 125+ years old Rotherhithe Tunnel crossing River Thames in the northbound journey as well as Tower Bridge on return.

To be honest, I would prefer to take public transports instead as driving was not time saving as expected.

