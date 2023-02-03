Looking Back – January 2023

|31 January
|Lunch in Hampton Wick High Street after our morning walk to Teddington.
The foods were great and the place was definitely worth another visit.
|22 January
|Friend of mine prepared fried traditional turnip cake for us. Really delicious. 👍
Another joyful dinner gathering for the Lunar New Year.
|21 January
|Garlic bread, pizza and home roasted chicken for our Lunar New Year eve dinner gathering.
|5 January
|Enjoyed a relaxing morning coffee break with my brother-in-law next to Leicester Square and strolled along the China Town.
|2 January
|First time driving to Canary Wharf in Zone 2 & exercised extra care not to go through the London Congestion Zone.
Had the chance to use the 125+ years old Rotherhithe Tunnel crossing River Thames in the northbound journey as well as Tower Bridge on return.
To be honest, I would prefer to take public transports instead as driving was not time saving as expected.
蘿蔔糕 🤯🤯🤯🤤🤤🤤 超想食啊！！！！
咁得閑就自己整啦 😄
喺呢邊無見過白蘿蔔 😢
😥
