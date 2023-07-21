Looking Back – June 2023

17 June Had another long hiking journey with London Hiking group from Lewes to Seaford along South Down Way.







My family and I were totally exhausted after the astonishing 25 Km achievement.

15 June New toy for my son!







7 June I finally got my Smart Meter installed and no more manual reporting of the electricity and gas meter.







The IHD worked perfectly showing the real time energy usage but somehow a little bit daunting, especially when the usage gone skyrocket!







3 June My son participated in a “Young Driver” session at the Kempton Park Racecourse in Sunbury.



What a great driving experience for the future driver.







Looked like his driving skill was quite good!

2 June Last day of the Isle of Wight holiday. Board the historical train in the centre of the island as well as a short trip at the southern tip.







Back to Portsmouth at the evening and had another long distance drive back to Kingston.