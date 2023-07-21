Looking Back – June 2023

|17 June
|Had another long hiking journey with London Hiking group from Lewes to Seaford along South Down Way.
My family and I were totally exhausted after the astonishing 25 Km achievement.
|15 June
|New toy for my son!
|7 June
|I finally got my Smart Meter installed and no more manual reporting of the electricity and gas meter.
The IHD worked perfectly showing the real time energy usage but somehow a little bit daunting, especially when the usage gone skyrocket!
|3 June
|My son participated in a “Young Driver” session at the Kempton Park Racecourse in Sunbury.
What a great driving experience for the future driver.
Looked like his driving skill was quite good!
|2 June
|Last day of the Isle of Wight holiday. Board the historical train in the centre of the island as well as a short trip at the southern tip.
Back to Portsmouth at the evening and had another long distance drive back to Kingston.
|1 June
|Third day of the Isle of Wight holidays.
We drove around the island and visited a number of seaside tourists hotspots.
