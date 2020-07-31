Looking Back – July 2020

31 July Weather is getting worse today, so are the Covid-19 outbreak & political situation of Hong Kong.



Typhoon will be gone shortly but how about Hong Kong …

30 July A flash change in the dine-in services control. The government announced that breakfast/lunch dine-in services resumed normal starting tomorrow, given that only two persons per desk is allowed.



Did they really think before action?



Definitely Not!



By the way, I have attempted to get my lunch away from home this afternoon. I ended up having my lunch after returning home by 16:00.

29 July First day of the additional Covid-19 control on banning of dine-in services in all local catering business.



A big thank you to our brainless HK Government officials, lots of outdoor workers had to eat under the strong sunlight or heavy rain.

15 July Cancellation of all secondary school orientation & support classes during the summer vacation due to mass outbreak of confirmed Covid-19 case in the local community.



Just wondered if new school year can be started in September.

14 July First secondary school examination (or assessment?) for my boy – Secondary Class Allocation.

10 July Had a family lunch at Nebraska Steak House, my boy’s favourite restaurant.



Again, due to the outbreak of the third wave of the Covid-19 in HK, it turned out that today is also my boy’s last school day, as well as the last day of his primary school life.

9 July Accompanied my boy to have his registration at the allocated Secondary School.



Beginning of a new life challenge for him!

7 July Today is the announcement of the Secondary School Places Allocation (sspa) for my boy. Luckily he got a place in his first choice of selection.



The overall allocation for his school is satisfactory.