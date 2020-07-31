Looking Back – July 2020

|31 July
|Weather is getting worse today, so are the Covid-19 outbreak & political situation of Hong Kong.
Typhoon will be gone shortly but how about Hong Kong …
|30 July
|A flash change in the dine-in services control. The government announced that breakfast/lunch dine-in services resumed normal starting tomorrow, given that only two persons per desk is allowed.
Did they really think before action?
Definitely Not!
By the way, I have attempted to get my lunch away from home this afternoon. I ended up having my lunch after returning home by 16:00.
|29 July
|First day of the additional Covid-19 control on banning of dine-in services in all local catering business.
A big thank you to our brainless HK Government officials, lots of outdoor workers had to eat under the strong sunlight or heavy rain.
|15 July
|Cancellation of all secondary school orientation & support classes during the summer vacation due to mass outbreak of confirmed Covid-19 case in the local community.
Just wondered if new school year can be started in September.
|14 July
|First secondary school examination (or assessment?) for my boy – Secondary Class Allocation.
|10 July
|Had a family lunch at Nebraska Steak House, my boy’s favourite restaurant.
Again, due to the outbreak of the third wave of the Covid-19 in HK, it turned out that today is also my boy’s last school day, as well as the last day of his primary school life.
|9 July
|Accompanied my boy to have his registration at the allocated Secondary School.
Beginning of a new life challenge for him!
|7 July
|Today is the announcement of the Secondary School Places Allocation (sspa) for my boy. Luckily he got a place in his first choice of selection.
The overall allocation for his school is satisfactory.
|3 July
|My boy is having his primary school graduation ceremony today but parents are not allowed to attend personally due to Covid-19.
Instead, the whole ceremony is delivered through online broadcast.
