Looking Back – October 2020

30 OctoberHiking again & again. This is the 6th time of the month.
27 OctoberHiking with old classmates in Tsing Yi.

This is a brand new trail for me which is relaxing and with stunning view of the western part of the New Territories.
25 OctoberFamily hiking during the long holidays & got a total of 18K steps. Not too bad!
21 OctoberHiking.
15 OctoberHiking with old classmates in Bowen Road, Happy Valley and the eastern part of the island.

Making over 26K steps within the day.
10 OctoberParents day and meeting the class teachers.
7 OctoberMorning hiking in Mount Parker Country Park.
2 OctoberRiding with the kids.

A more demanding trip especially you have to take care of those energetic boys.


No doubt that this is a hiking month!

