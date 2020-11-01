Looking Back – October 2020

|30 October
|Hiking again & again. This is the 6th time of the month.
|27 October
|Hiking with old classmates in Tsing Yi.
This is a brand new trail for me which is relaxing and with stunning view of the western part of the New Territories.
|25 October
|Family hiking during the long holidays & got a total of 18K steps. Not too bad!
|21 October
|Hiking.
|15 October
|Hiking with old classmates in Bowen Road, Happy Valley and the eastern part of the island.
Making over 26K steps within the day.
|10 October
|Parents day and meeting the class teachers.
|7 October
|Morning hiking in Mount Parker Country Park.
|2 October
|Riding with the kids.
A more demanding trip especially you have to take care of those energetic boys.
No doubt that this is a hiking month!
Categories: Life, Looking Back, Random Things I Did, Random Thoughts
