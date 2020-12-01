Looking Back – November 2020

29 November Education Bureau finally announced that local kindergarten, primary & secondary school will suspend all face-to-face classes/activities starting from coming Wednesday (2 Dec) until the beginning of the Christmas school holidays.



This leaves two days for school to make the necessary arrangement and probably my boy has to switch back to remote classes via Zoom.

27 November Another 47 Km ride with my family to Sheung Shui.



My boy has got stronger and pedalled much faster than before.

22 November Another regular group ride.



Wow, I have made 5 workouts for the past 6 days.





20, 21 November Family hike for two consecutive days.

19 November A cluster of confirmed cases that were associated with outbreak of Covid-19 at a dance club in Wanchai. This also marked the beginning of the 4th wave of Covid-19 outbreak in Hong Kong.



Within few days, video showing male & female dancers of all ages, dancing under high mood and without wearing masks at the dance hall, was leaked to social media.



What a shame! They were against the law!

18 November Hiking in Sheung Shui along the Wah Shan Military Road.



The road was once used by the British army to closely monitor the frontier between Hong Kong and China.



With its special geography nature, the scenery over there is wonderful.

17 November 20 Km short family ride in Ma On Shan.

11 November The Hong Kong government announced the formal release of the “LeaveHomeSafe” /「安心出行」exposure notification mobile app to help users to precisely record their whereabouts.



Personally, I think both the English and Chinese name of the app are quite misleading. This app actually won’t make the user “safe” from Covid-19 inflection.



Today also marks a new milestone for me. This blog has reached 50,000 page views.