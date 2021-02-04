Life

Looking Back – January 2021

By on ( 4 Comments )
31 JanuaryA new start for Hongkongers.
30 JanuaryA 8 Km family hiking from Deep Water Bay to Wanchai passing through Black’s Link.

This is the second time I hiked along Black’s Link and the scenery is really stunning.
29 JanuaryThe HKSAR government has launched a public consultation on real name registration for purchase of pre-paid SIM card.

We are one more step closer to the China.
27 JanuaryGot an iPhone 12 Mini. Lightning fast and compact.

Good choice if you’ve got small hands.
22 JanuaryHaving a new chapter for my son. He is now ready into another stage of his musical journey.
10 JanuaryAnother family hike from Quarry Bay to Stanley.
2 JanuaryA short ride after month of social distancing.

Copyright © MyNewChapterInLife / MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog, 2021

All Rights Reserved.Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to ‘MyNewChapterInLife’ and ‘MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog’ with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Categories: Life, Looking Back, Random Things I Did, Random Thoughts

Tagged as: , , ,

Published by mynewchapterinlife

A so call "Seasoned IT Professional" who has worked for over 26 years in the Information Technology / Financial industry. One day it came to mind that should I continue to work in a fast lane or take a break. Without any hesitation, I quit my job and start my new life.

4 replies »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.