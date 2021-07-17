There is always a “First Time” 總有第一次

There are countless “First Time” in one’s life. The first time going to school, the first time taking up a job and the first time to fall in love with someone, etc. It always make people worried and nervous, no match how old you are. The same applied to me when I have my haircut today.
The last time I had my haircut was about two months ago in Hong Kong. Despite weather is rather cool in UK, having long and thick hair is something quite hot and difficult to handle. I really want to visit the barber but was a little bit concern on how to properly communicate with the hairdressers.
Being a techie, I quickly turned to Google and asked for how to communicate with the barber in English. Among the pool of search results, I like this one:
人生總有無數個 ⌜第一次⌟，第一次上學，第一次上班，第一次拍拖 ⋯，總會令人有點固慮、有些緊張。即使已經踏入七老八十的行列，亦無一倖免！就像我今天去剪髪，情况也一樣。
對上一次剪髮是在離港前，轉眼已有兩個多月。雖然英國天氣頗為涼快，但又厚又長的頭髮就如椰殼般套在頭上，又熱又難以處理，好想去剪髪但又擔心難以溝通。
作為一個科技人，當然要問問 Google 大神，怎樣同髪型師提出你的要求。在眾多的搜尋結果中，我較喜歡這一篇：
When I have my shopping in the nearby Sainsbury’s, I always come across a small barber shop. It was small and with simply renovation. Run by two rather old hairdressers and to certain extents, quite outdated.
Name of the shop is “Snappy Snips“, or “Brief cut”. Something just like “QB House” from Japan.
日常到 Sainbury’s 超級市埸購物都會經過一間理髪小店，裝修簡約，店内亦只有兩位較年長的理髪師，給人一個過時的印象。
小店名字叫 “Snappy Snips“，簡單來説，即 ⌜快剪⌟，就像日本的 “QB house“。
Other than the extremely attractive pricing, there is one major difference between Snappy Snips and the other African run barber shops, the hairdressers are white people.
除了價錢非常便宜外，Snappy Snips 亦與一眾非洲裔經營的 Barber shop 不同，理髪師是白種人。
Simple men’s haircut ranged from 8 to 12 pounds while ladies could also have their haircut done within 21 pounds.
So how good it is, let me have a try!
男仕 8 至 12 鎊之內已能簡單剪個髪，即使女仕亦只需 21 鎊。
質素如何，就讓我來試試吧！
I originally planned to show off what I have learnt from Google. But all at a sudden, I recalled the essence of the entire article:
坐下本想嘗試運用 Google 大神的教導與理髪師溝通，但忽然想起文中的重點金句：
Now quit yapping and listen to your barber for a minute…
Simply stated my requirement:
簡單説出我的要求：
Trim a little and retain my original hair style
The hairdresser started by asking me when I had my last haircut and swiftly completed the cutting within 10 minutes. I was extremely pleased with the result and all my worries were gone!
理髪師先問過我多久未剪過髪後便開始，在不到十分鐘後便完成，我亦非常滿意，之前的固慮亦一掃而空！
So, what is your comment ?
大家又覺得怎樣？
On my way home, I bought some big tomatoes from the Kingston Old Market. They were fresh, juicy and much cheaper than those in Sainsbury’s.
Seems like I had a wonderful day today!
回家途中經過 Kingston Old Market，在攤檔中買了些新鮮蕃茄，價錢比 Sainsbury’s 便宜，質素上佳。
看來今天整體上都颇如意！
Categories: Family, Life, Random Things I Did
想睇原本椰殼般嘅髮型多啲🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
我好正面，唔講醜陋一面🤣
LikeLike
哈哈，點會醜陋呢。
LikeLiked by 2 people
我星期二都去剪咗頭髮，係ＱＢ，真係日本嘅ＱＢ，美金２５元，再加５元貼士。你那邊可能會有香港人開嘅髮型屋。冇就學吓自己剪髮。我都係咁幫屋企人剪，剪咗十幾年，因為佢哋唔識幫我剪，所以我去外面剪。
LikeLiked by 1 person
test
LikeLike
It’s very weird that WordPress always swallows my comments. I just left one and it might be in the spam folder. It won’t eat my English, but my Chinese. 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
冇奶油，我呢度好多中文留言喎！
LikeLike
你得閒去spam mail 睇下
LikeLiked by 1 person
係呀，唔知點解，全部去晒Span folder喎，不過已復活啦！
LikeLike
真架。你睇睇。咦，好似出番嚟嘞。
LikeLiked by 1 person
唔好意思。我想試多一次到底係乜事，不斷畀Ｗｏｒｄｐｒｅｓｓ吞留言。／／／我頭先話我咁啱禮拜二喺呢度嘅ＱＢ剪咗頭髮。
LikeLiked by 2 people
五哥， 因為你講英文，我哋下面全部留言也「梳Ying 搵」
LikeLike
不好意思，我不是想用英文留言的。但見中文(廣東話)留言被吞，英文好似又不會，所以才轉台。
LikeLiked by 2 people
轉啦 講呢D～ 貢客氣既
LikeLiked by 1 person
我仲喺度回緊留言呀。啱啱練完19公里返嚟，抖緊氣，條路好熱，幾乎中暑。
LikeLiked by 2 people
我今日也回了好耐
LikeLiked by 1 person
你人氣旺。XD
LikeLiked by 2 people
全靠你在post 喂喂喂 lor
LikeLiked by 1 person
一隻手掌拍唔響嘅。XDDDD
LikeLiked by 2 people
其實以前我仲有個花名，叫超級水母。XDDDD
LikeLiked by 2 people
何解
LikeLiked by 1 person
噢，你聽唔明大陸用語了，大陸有網絡水軍，就係用人海戰術，在你的帖子不斷留言。等其他人的留言被淹蓋。
LikeLiked by 1 person
哦～ 原來超級水母咁解，咁我又係水母咼！
LikeLike
我也覺得你有潛質做水母。
LikeLiked by 2 people
哈哈哈哈哈 我個fren 話我～ ha~ 你真係好多野講，行路又講，過馬路又講，食緊野都講
LikeLike
咁我動靜皆宜喎。
LikeLiked by 1 person
你更係啦
LikeLike
冇計啦。天生嘅。XDDDDDD
LikeLiked by 1 person
有冇臉仔紅呀你
LikeLike
飲水呀
LikeLiked by 1 person
成樽水飲晒啦，等陣切個西瓜食解吓暑。
LikeLiked by 2 people
我今天食了個哈蜜瓜
LikeLiked by 1 person
哈蜜瓜正啊。呢度都有。不過想買西瓜整 涼瓜西瓜冰，夏天食，正﹗
LikeLiked by 2 people
乜瓜雪入雪櫃，超好味😋⋯⋯甜就得了
LikeLiked by 1 person
嗯，你梗係唔識煮飯，呢個世界仲有好多種瓜架。
LikeLiked by 2 people
我識一鑊熟，西瓜🍉呀蜜瓜就知道切來食 不用煮
LikeLike
昨晚下了場雷雨，今日涼番啲嘞。唔係真係熱鬼死。
LikeLiked by 1 person
今天我呢邊冇太陽 咁屋企向内街所以今天開風扇已ok 了 去了睇拾香記
LikeLike
拾香記佪名有啲熟，亦舒嘅書？定係鐘曉陽？
LikeLiked by 1 person
陳慧
LikeLike
Okay. I think I got it. ///I wonder if there is any barber shop run by Hongkongers in your neighborhood. Maybe you would like to explore once you settle down. I just went to QB to have a summer hair cut here. It costs US25, plus $5 tips, and the total is much cheaper than going to a local barber shop that could cost $125 for hair cut only.
LikeLiked by 1 person
5 gor~ I used to visit fancy salon in HK, where they settled you down in a private room, served with nibbles, some fruits and coffee. That was a surreal experience, you can imagine the scene was laughable. I attempted to munch in a steady way to keep my head in a still position, it was not enjoyable at all.
After being ripped off by a not so fancy hairstyle, next time I became smarter , I went to an imitation QB for quick cut, just around the corner of my area. The shop holds a bold theme~ 快靚正
LikeLiked by 1 person
我都係，慳吖嘛 🙌🏼
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gun hai!!!! ~ 而家自己剪
LikeLiked by 1 person
等我試吓用廣東話，睇吓會唔會再吞先。
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, I used to work with celebrities and go to fancy salon in Central. You get what you pay for if that’s what you fancy for. I tried QB a couple times. In fact, I wrote about my hair cut experience from rural village in HK to New York.
LikeLiked by 2 people
做乜又英文，我鬥緊blog ar
LikeLiked by 1 person
吓，咁你用英文寫，我咪用英文回囉。
LikeLiked by 2 people
多產小姐！勁啊！
LikeLiked by 1 person
其實我以前一星期一篇，但香港有時低氣壓，就寫多啲，寫寫下～ 心情好D，咁就寫、但寫寫下發覺唔夠料，要睇返書，補充下
LikeLiked by 1 person
咁怪唔之得你咁多貨啦，完全明白。我無料無貨又無時間，哈哈，而家已經算寫得叫密。好想寫下啲旅行嘢，但係啲相就好似潘朵拉的盒子咁，一打開就會掉入回憶嘅陷阱，睇啊笑啊然後就無時間寫 XD
LikeLiked by 2 people
如果一睇新聞，我又跳fuse 了 於是又在signal 同D志同道合一起鬧，閙完～ 咦又可以寫 要不要多謝香港
LikeLike
記得2019年大仔出世，我返返工之後睇新聞然後無奶！超唔開心。
LikeLike
個時relocate Sweden 未
LikeLike
未啊，2019九月先走。嗰時啲人仲係夜晚喺街叫光復，然後再有人叫時代嘅時候。然後就睇住香港沉淪。
LikeLiked by 2 people
心up ar!!!! 抱抱
LikeLiked by 1 person
真係超心 up，我老公成日叫我唔好睇新聞。。。點可以唔睇？
LikeLiked by 2 people
睇又晤係 唔睇又唔係 ～ 起身係喊架
LikeLiked by 1 person
我日日睇，而家人唔係香港又好似可以 detach 啲
LikeLiked by 2 people
Detach d ho ga ~ 我有時有D衰人一上電視發up 風，我閂機
LikeLike
哈哈，完全明白啊。香港今時今日啲牛鬼蛇神出晒來！
LikeLiked by 1 person
同牠地gig hey , 我慳返啖氣養下生好過
LikeLiked by 1 person
哈哈哈哈 係囉，唔好同啲畜生計較咁多。
LikeLiked by 2 people
無錯
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have been cutting my husband’s hair for many years, saves a lot of money haha. Now I started cutting my boy’s hair as well :p my husband cuts my hair: tie up, one or two straight cut, done. I trim a little after shower, easy haha. I’ll keep long hair to save the trouble now after I gave birth!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it takes me some time to learn & improve the technique 💪🏼💪🏼
LikeLiked by 1 person
I used the Same technique arrrr!!!! I learned from YouTube, divide into two sections, use a plastic band with a strong fiction to set the length , then cut~ 掂咗
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha I think I know which clip you meant! But it’s even easier for me, I just tied it up with one rubber band then cut straight hahaha one time it wasn’t straight and I just… let it be hahahahaha 對於頭髮我無所謂啊，反正又唔使見咩人，完全𠺪剪啊！哈哈
LikeLiked by 2 people
我也咁唸所以我後面也不齊，但長髮的功用就係咁lor …也由佢架
LikeLike
太齊好核突啊！唔齊先自然 哈哈哈
LikeLiked by 2 people
係也 嘿鬼睇咩不過 帶口罩
LikeLike
哈哈，以前出街見人都會搽少少腮紅同畫一畫條眉，而家出門戴口罩，咩都唔做 XDDDD
LikeLiked by 1 person
唇膏也不搽
LikeLiked by 1 person
以前都好少搽，成日好似鬼咁嘴唇發白，哈哈。而家有飲 iron supplement 又好似好少少，無成日白 lai sai
LikeLiked by 1 person
我也是其實～ 不過潤唇膏一定要搽 太乾了
LikeLiked by 1 person
我好懶，咩都唔做。而家變咗師奶。
LikeLiked by 1 person
潤唇膏有搽，cream有 UV 有，其他化妝就冇～ 我未係c9 也是好c9
LikeLiked by 1 person
哈哈，你天生麗質又點會係C9！我唔搽 sun cream 㗎（敏感），好似菲傭姐姐咁黑，哈哈。希望唔好中 skin cancer haha
LikeLiked by 2 people
講呢D 更係唔係la ~ Choi , touch 盡全世界D wood 🪵
LikeLiked by 2 people
哈哈哈哈哈哈哈 我都想 touch 盡全世界 wood，哈哈，literally!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people