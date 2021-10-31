Looking Back – October 2021

2021 is a busy year for me and my family where much efforts have been made in preparing and adapting to the new environment in United Kingdom.
To be honest, I considered myself a little bit lazy and not much posts had been written so far. One of the most noticeable evidence was the last monthly Looking Back post I had published was in January of the year!
As most of the settlement related works are on the right track, probably I should resume my regular work.
|31 October
|Time flies. Six months ago, I & my family left the place that we were born and arrived in London to start our new life. We are quite lucky that we got some new friends and learned a lot of new things.
Today is also the first halloween we have in UK. Out of our expectation, there is no “trick or treat” around.. May be the custom is more common if living in houses.
|28 October
|Family visit to Kew Gardens in Kew, Richmond.
A great place to spend a whole day especially the entrance fee is quite expensive!
|26 October
|Third round trip ride of the month to Windsor Great Park and Windsor Castle.
This was my longest ride of 70 Km here in UK. Cold, windy and with rain which made the journey slightly exhausting.
|24 October
|Drove to Windsor Castle with my family. Walked around the home park, high street and the two railway stations.
Will come again and spend a longer visit to the castle.
|14 October
|Second round trip ride to Beckenham Place Park in south east London.
|5 October
|First round trip ride to Sutton and Epsom.
|3 October
|Short family trip to Greenwich.
Walked across River Thames along the Greenwich Foot Tunnel South to Canary Wharf.
萬聖節感覺是美國的節日，歐洲人應該不太慶祝的。
5哥早晨 （揮手👋🏻） 熱情地，感覺到嗎？
我住個到冇trick or treat, 千祈唔好，我會black mouth black face 的（嘩！ 好英文！）
咁我地冇正常丫，我一打開fb 見到朋友有小孩個D 全部扮呢扮路， 最扮哂野係又冇畫花塊臉 又唔恐怖， 我就覺得佢地晤恐怖唔好玩啦
香港應該唔興呢味嘢。
我見附近啲 house 就多啲人佈置囉！
佈置都好睇～ 係唔like d 人扮哂野，叫佢地扮鬼呀，不是扮野丫麻
老師說家附近只有一家人的屋前院有佈置。
可能有小朋友嘅就會攪多啲 😀
