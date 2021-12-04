Looking Back – November 2021

|29 November
|Temperature dropped to -2℃ with a maximum of 6℃ !
Eager to see snow but we were disappointed. Just some frost on top of cars, plants and rail of my balcony. 😬
|23 November
|My old working partner, the 10 years old iMac was dead at midnight. Suspected to be a motherboard failure and wondered if it is worthwhile to fix it. RIP!
It’s lucky that I have a Macbook Pro with me. Otherwise, this definitely be the end of the world !
Anyway, time to work out the replacement plan. Get a Mac Mini or another iMac with Apple M1 or later chip? 🤔
|7 November
|Went to Battersea Park to watch fireworks.
Lots and lots of people there and had to queue for a very long time just to have some foods.
|4 November
|Had a short visit to RHS Garden at Wisley.
|3 November
|Had a family trip to Stonehenge.
Drove 77 Miles to the heritage which was my longest drive in UK.
Vehicles were moving extremely fast at 70 mph all the way along the motoway. But still had another 77 Miles back home. 😱
|2 November
|My niece came & stayed with us to spend her holiday.
Can you go inside the Stonehenge? Standing at the center of it must bring you a very unique feeling.
Unfortunately, you can’t ! The closest you can get to is about 25 metres away from it.
However, there are special tours (but limited availability) conducted either in the morning or evening (outside normal operating hours) that participants can actually go inside it.
I remember seeing Ozzy Osbourne going there, it’s show on History Channel years ago. Someone put a clip here that he and his son get a special permission to go inside: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ka4d3ii4Vs0
Wow, really nice 👍👍
You know what, we have something called Manhattanhenge here, twice a year. I’ve seen it a couple of times.
I’m aware of the phenomenon which I learnt from a cycling blog. However, I don’t know that particular name. Thank for sharing. 🙏
Wei~ cho mug speak in English GE~ Ngor yiu wun d yeah say har sin
I have just googled Manhanttanhenge, the view is awesome yet many cities with a city grid would share similar view, however NYC elevates it by developing a sense of belonging. I am always amazed by the spirit of NYC, truly define a sophisticated metropolitan. 💜🙆🏻♀️
It’s even more interesting that you learnt it from a cycling blog.
Yep and that particular cycling blog is run by a group of retired cyclists.
Every month they will have a challenge for members to join. Few years ago they had one for cycling trips with photos related to rising/setting sun alignment around solstice.
講番中文啦，唔係上邊個妹妹又話我哋啦 ！🤣
我驚又被封嘛。我參加的步行團都是銀髮族的退休人士，我算年輕的了。XDDD 我都幾個月冇騎車了，呢邊冬天騎車真的要有好大勇氣。冬天游水冇問題，因為係暖水，但去更衣室一段路冇暖氣，跟外面一樣氣溫，衝到去。
我都成個月冇踩啦，得嗰三、四度，再加上白天時閒短，太短路程又唔想去，唉 😥
看溫度，你那邊比我暖。下星期我們這裡又降溫，不過都是零度以上的。我好懶，根本不想郁。
