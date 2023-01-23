Life

Looking Back – November/December 2022

By on ( 5 Comments )

Finally got this “Look back” post ready before end of January 2023.

24 DecemberChristmas eve at the “Bond-In-Motion” exhibition in Brussels.

23 DecemberAnother day visit to Antwerp and the lovely Chocolate Nation. Got a lot of knowledges on Chocolates, from beans to the end products.

22 DecemberDay trip to Mini-Europe, Atomium and EU Headquarters.



21 DecemberChristmas holidays travel on EuroStar to Belgium. Nice trip but I ended up staying in the hotel after catching Flu.



18 DecemberTime for FIFA World Cup 2022 and also our first experience of watching world cup in Pubs.

Had some wonderful time there especially for final at O’Neills Irish Pubs and Bars, Kingston. Nice foods and joyful atmosphere.

19 NovemberA really tough hiking exercise in the Box Hill AONB to confirm my full recovery from Covid-19.


14 NovemberOops, Covid-19 positive!!!


3 NovemberHad a visit to the Royal Air Force Museum before my English Heritage membership expired.

An interesting place that was worth visiting and the foods from her cafe were very nice too!

Copyright © MyNewChapterInLife / MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog, 2022

All Rights Reserved.Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to ‘MyNewChapterInLife’ and ‘MyNewChapterInLife/mynewchapterinlife.blog’ with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Categories: Life, Looking Back, Random Things I Did, Random Thoughts, UK Immigration

Tagged as: , , ,

Published by mynewchapterinlife

A so call "Seasoned IT Professional" who has worked for over 26 years in the Information Technology / Financial industry. One day it came to mind that should I continue to work in a fast lane or take a break. Without any hesitation, I quit my job and start my new life.

5 replies »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.