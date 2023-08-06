Life

Looking Back – July 2023

By on
26 JulyTook my boy to have a walk along River Thames to Teddington Lock footbridges. The 130+ year old footbridges were well preserved and provided a convenient means of transportation linking both sides of the River Thames.



Of course, nothing was complete without a tasty lunch at one of the pubs next to the footbridges!



23 JulyMy son had his first outdoor military simulation game with his classmates in Cobham. With rifles loaded with lots of bb’s, the kids had a wonderful time in the game zones.



As the one who was responsible for picking up some of the boys, I too had the fun driving around the woodland in the middle of nowhere!
22 JulyHad a family book shop tour in central London. I was astonished by the number and varieties of the books and a great place to spend the day.

We went to Camden Market for a walk and had a great lunch there.

13-14 JulyAnother musical played by students in my boy’s school.

As expected, great performance and music. My salute to the students!
9 JulyWent to Twickenham to order new MTB for my son and had our lunch at a Thai restaurant near the bike shop.



Food looked good but taste were just OK.
4 JulyDrove a long way to Portsmouth and visited my friend’s new home.



Had our lunch at the Poppins that served traditional English food. Courteous service, nice food with good value of money.

  1. I’m always impressed with how much you pack into a month! Sad to hear your bike was stolen but happy you got a great replacement and have had fun getting out for a first ride with it.

