Looking Back – December 2020

31 December Extremely cold today at about 8℃.



Have a hotpot dinner to celebrate the New Year Eve. Not my favourite but still nice and kept you warm.

30 December Another 15 Km round-trip family hiking from Leaping Dragon Walk to Shek O.



Despite it was very cold but the journey was quite comfortable as there were plenty of sunshine .

24 December Completed a round-trip 18 Km family hike from Wanchai to the Peak.



That was not my intentional plan and we had a late lunch by 4pm. Hungry and terribly exhausted.

21 December Hong Kong SAR Government announced new Covid-19 control measures against people from UK. One of the controls is that people who had stayed for more than 2 hours for the past 14 days are not allowed to board any plane to HK.



It’s really strange that our Secretary of Food and Health kept on calling “UK Virus (英國肺炎) “during press conference despite the HKSAR government had disallowed any reporters to use the term Wuhan “Virus (武漢肺炎)“.

12 December Completed a 14 Km family hike from Quarry Bay to Stanley.



That part of the journey from Tai Tam to Stanley was along the Lo Fu Shan Catchwater (老虎山引水道), a route that I had taken during my round-the-island walk in early 2016.